Lisa Marie Presley & Ex Michael Lockwood Were Both Under Investigation For Sexual Abuse, Per ‘Radar Online’

New documents revealed that both Presley and Lockwood faced an investigation for the sexual abuse of their two underage twin daughters.

Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Michael Lockwood — who are currently embroiled in a nasty divorce — both faced sexual abuse charges against their twin girls in 2016, as Radar Online reports. Lockwood told investigators during a 2016 report that Presley used their children as bait against them, coaching the children to tell law enforcement officials that their father engaged in inappropriate behavior with them.

Lockwood also alleged that Presley set up security cameras in their home in an attempt to tape the abuse. A social worker further claimed that the twin girls had revealed that their father had “touched them,” but also that their mother had told them to say as such. In a separate interview, the children denied the abuse.

In the documents uncovered by Radar Online, Presley was said to unearth several “disturbing” pictures on her ex-husband’s personal computer — but the snaps turned out to be family photos of the girls in a bathtub. It was allegedly revealed that Presley was present in the bathroom while said snapshots were being taken.

Radar Online further reported that both Presley and Lockwood were under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services for sex abuse, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla, had the twin girls in her care while her daughter and her ex-husband sorted out their messy divorce. Priscilla spoke out and said that, at the time, the girls were doing great — and that they were in a very family-oriented environment. A source close to the family said that the twins still saw their parents, and that Priscilla was attempting to pick up the broken pieces of her “shattered” family.

“She can take care of her granddaughters better than anyone. She’s taking them to school and playdates. Of course, they ask about Mommy and Daddy, but they have Priscilla, who calmly tells them everything will be OK,” the source revealed.

The documents uncovered by Radar Online further alleged that Lisa Marie’s heavy drug use had a hand in the legal battle that she and her family are still facing. Lockwood told investigators that Presley used up to 80 prescription pills a day, and once had stayed awake for 11-days straight while on a binge. Though Presley went through the necessary steps to seek treatment, the legal battle over the estate, debt, and custody of their children still rages on.

Lisa Marie Presley wins battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood as judge rules he's not entitled to spousal support https://t.co/1cnSKhZxK3 pic.twitter.com/oqpbot09YI — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 20, 2018

“She finally realized that she was killing herself and decided that she didn’t want to end up like her dad,” the insider told Radar Online.