‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Buys A New House: See Photos Of Their Land And New Baby Girl, Layne

See photos of her new crib.

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, will be seen buying a new home on tonight’s premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 9.

In the debut episode of the new season, Houska and her family, including husband DeBoer and her two kids — Aubree, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, and Watson, who she shares with DeBoer — will be seen walking out of a real estate office before traveling to their new home in the country.

“I’m seven months pregnant and a few weeks ago, Cole and I found a new house on a huge piece. We just closed on it and we are so excited,” Houska said in a sneak peek shared by MTV.

News of Houska and DeBoer’s home purchase first hit the web in October of last year. At the time, In Touch Weekly revealed the home cost the couple a whopping $418,000 — and confirmed that the property included 6 acres of land and a three-car garage.

Houska and DeBoer got a deal on the five-bedroom, two-bathroom house, with the asking price initially being listed at $435,000.

Once the couple arrived to the home after closing, Houska was seen peeling a “cheesy” decal off their wall as she discussed their plans to paint a number of rooms of the home.

Around the time that they bought their new house, Houska and DeBoer sold their previous home for $280,000, per Radar Online, which was $52,000 more than she paid for the home when she bought it in March of 2014.

Below is a photo of the backyard of Chelsea Houska’s new home.

MTV

Chelsea Houska was also seen showing her back deck and yard to her producer, Mandy.

MTV

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been living in their new home for some time — and recently welcomed their third child, daughter Layne, into their family.

Earlier this month, as they entered 2019, Houska and DeBoer posed for a happy family photo with their baby girl.

Chelsea Houska also shared some sweet family photos around the holidays.

As Houska and DeBoer continue to thrive as a family, Adam Lind, Aubree’s father, is doing his best to stay out of the spotlight — and away from the Teen Mom 2 cameras. He’s even been staying out of the headlines after several months of drug claims, arrests, and drama with his former girlfriends.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, including husband Cole DeBoer and their kids, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.