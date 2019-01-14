Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Stalling’ Big Wedding With Hailey Baldwin, Per ‘Radar Online’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked fans when they had a courthouse wedding in September of last year. While there have been reports suggesting that the pair will have a more formal ceremony, a new report from Radar Online suggests that Hailey may be worried that their big ceremony will “never happen.”
Sources told the site that Justin and Hailey have been talking about a wedding “for months,” but are now saying, “Hailey is worried that it’s never going to happen.”
The marriage seemed to happen in a flash, but the two had actually known each other for years — and had dated periodically during that time. Why, then, is it taking the two so long to have a wedding ceremony?
A source revealed to the site that Justin reportedly doesn’t want his wedding to Hailey to have any impact on his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Late last year, Selena checked into a treatment center to deal with depression and anxiety. The singer had undergone a kidney transplant prior to that, due to her lupus. Most recently, Selena has been photographed out hiking — as well as spending time with her close gal-pal, Taylor Swift.
The source explained Justin’s reported thinking, saying, “He’s trying to be respectful because he’ll always care about Selena, but it’s frustrating Hailey to no end.”
Selena and Justin dated intermittently for a few years, and fans were always wondering if they would end up together. Although the two had a brief romantic reunion, they called it quits — seemingly for good — in early 2018. That is when he and Hailey reunited.
Some may wonder how Hailey feels about this, though. The source spoke to Radar Online about Hailey’s supposed feelings.
“In her mind, this is her day and she should be Justin’s priority. She’s putting her foot down!” the source explained.
Selena took a social media break back in September. She took to Instagram to explain that she is “grateful for the voice that social media gives,” but had decided to step back.
Hailey, on the other hand, is still active on social media. At the start of the new year, Hailey took to Instagram to open up about her own anxieties. She urged young women to “lift each other up.” She added, “We ALL have flaws, and that will never change.”
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle… I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
With the post she added a photo of herself looking happy. She added her plans for 2019.
Hailey wrote, “I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.”