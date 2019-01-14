Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Stalling’ Big Wedding With Hailey Baldwin, Per ‘Radar Online’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked fans when they had a courthouse wedding in September of last year. While there have been reports suggesting that the pair will have a more formal ceremony, a new report from Radar Online suggests that Hailey may be worried that their big ceremony will “never happen.”

Sources told the site that Justin and Hailey have been talking about a wedding “for months,” but are now saying, “Hailey is worried that it’s never going to happen.”

The marriage seemed to happen in a flash, but the two had actually known each other for years — and had dated periodically during that time. Why, then, is it taking the two so long to have a wedding ceremony?

A source revealed to the site that Justin reportedly doesn’t want his wedding to Hailey to have any impact on his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Late last year, Selena checked into a treatment center to deal with depression and anxiety. The singer had undergone a kidney transplant prior to that, due to her lupus. Most recently, Selena has been photographed out hiking — as well as spending time with her close gal-pal, Taylor Swift.

The source explained Justin’s reported thinking, saying, “He’s trying to be respectful because he’ll always care about Selena, but it’s frustrating Hailey to no end.”

Selena and Justin dated intermittently for a few years, and fans were always wondering if they would end up together. Although the two had a brief romantic reunion, they called it quits — seemingly for good — in early 2018. That is when he and Hailey reunited.

Some may wonder how Hailey feels about this, though. The source spoke to Radar Online about Hailey’s supposed feelings.

“In her mind, this is her day and she should be Justin’s priority. She’s putting her foot down!” the source explained.

Selena took a social media break back in September. She took to Instagram to explain that she is “grateful for the voice that social media gives,” but had decided to step back.

Hailey, on the other hand, is still active on social media. At the start of the new year, Hailey took to Instagram to open up about her own anxieties. She urged young women to “lift each other up.” She added, “We ALL have flaws, and that will never change.”

With the post she added a photo of herself looking happy. She added her plans for 2019.

Hailey wrote, “I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.”