Hundreds Of Brits Buy $500 ‘Brexit Box’ Survival Kits Over Fears Of Food Shortages When The UK Leaves The EU

Are they confusing Brexit with a zombie apocalypse?

Many Brits who fear a Walking Dead style zombie apocalypse scenario when the UK leaves the EU are rushing to by a ‘Brexit Box’ survival kit retailing at around $500 to ensure they’re battle ready for the trails and tribulations ahead.

Emergency Food Shortage UK are the brain chid behind the ‘Brexit Box’ which launched last month and has already sold over 600 products to panic-stricken buyers.

The BBC reports that the company’s owner, James Blake, doesn’t believe he is exploiting people’s concerns about leaving the EU and explained the fear has been overwhelming since the vote because of the uncharted water which Britain is about to embark upon.

Mr Blake explained, “Having something like this in place actually helps calm somebody’s fears a little bit because they know they have done something to prepare for what may come.

“It’s just being that little bit more prepared and having that little bit more wiggle room.”

The ‘Brexit Box’ contains the bare basics a person will need to survive a nightmarish scenario of having no food supplies or access to a clean water supply. It contain 60 portions of freeze-fried main meals, plus 48 portions of meat, a water filter, and a fire starter.

The UK government have stressed there is no need to stockpile any items and buyers should be wary of cynical profiteers exploiting their insecurities.

A spokesperson said, “People don’t need to stockpile food, water filters or fire starters. The UK has a strong level of food security built upon a diverse range of sources including strong domestic production and imports from third countries. This will continue to be the case whether we leave the EU with or without a deal.”

Yet the panic over Brexit continues to spread like wild fire. Popular website Mumsnet now has a “Prepping for Brexit” page and many people remain concerned.

Anxious Brit Lynda Mayall, 61, has purchased a ‘Brexit Box’ in addition to her stocks of tin food and toilet roil.

Lynda explained, “I’m not worried about Brexit, I’m worried about the aftermath. I feel that there’s going to be a bit of chaos for the first six months until border controls are sorted.

“I’ve always been a person that feels it is important to make sure I’ve got supplies in and there’s been times in the past when myself and my children have had to live on emergency food storage because we’ve had no money coming in. “Does it matter if I’m being overly anxious? This stuff lives for 25 years so it’s not going to go off and it means I’ve got something there to protect me in times of need and trouble.” Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Prof Tim Benton is an expert in food systems from the University of Leeds, and does not believe the UK will run out of food but does think there’ll be a degree of disruption caused by people panic buying and overreacting.

However the director general of the Confederation of Paper Industries, Andrew Large, is not so confident and believes something doesn’t smell right about a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Large revealed, “If there’s a no-deal Brexit, if there are real problems of congestion at the ports then, along with an awful lot of other products that are heavily imported into the UK, there will be problems with the supply of toilet paper.”