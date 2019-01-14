‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Who Framed Victor?

Recent The Young and the Restless spoilers show Victor is still in jail at the Genoa City Police Department on charges that he murdered J.T. Hellstrom. However, fans and several GC residents know that The Mustache is not the one who ended J.T.’s life. That leaves many people wondering who framed Victor and who is torturing Nikki with pieces of evidence from that fateful night?

Many fans feel that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) may be the one who framed Victor (Eric Braeden). After all, Phyllis had motive considering Victor never paid for trading out Jack (Peter Bergman) with Marco and tricking her into thinking Marco was her husband. Plus, Phyllis has the means. She was there the night J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died, and she knew where his body was hidden and that the poker is the murder weapon. Plus, if Phyllis could pin this disaster on Victor, it keeps her from being implicated while also getting her revenge. What could be better?

Of course, other viewers feel that there’s no way Phyllis could have accomplished this feat alone. That brings in the idea that perhaps J.T. never really died, and he and Phyllis worked together on this payback situation. Neither Phyllis nor J.T. have any love lost for the great Victor Newman, and perhaps they decided to team up to bring him down.

While some fans think Phyllis would not risk her relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow), everything with J.T. started way before Phyllis and Nick reunited. Phyllis may have set this in motion way before she even realized that she and Nick would try again. Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that this week Nick begins to question Phyllis after her behavior at J.T.’s memorial.

Another possibility is Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She already blackmailed the Fab Four once, and she certainly knows about their involvement in J.T.’s murder. Tessa continually lies, and it is possible that she lied about her participation in this, too. Sure, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) kidnapped Tessa to try to make her tell, but Tessa has experience lying, and she could have faked out the three women and continued torturing Nikki and framing Victor.

Finally, some viewers suspect that somehow cult leader Ian Ward (Ray Wise) escaped prison and is back in Genoa City to make Victor’s life miserable. Ian seduced Nikki, and he and Victor are enemies. Anything is possible in Genoa City, but Ian may be the most far fetched of the fan theories on who is framing Victor for J.T.’s murder.