Nicole Kidman Talks Rami Malek Golden Globes Moment: ‘We’re Really Good Friends’

Nicole Kidman meant no harm when she seemingly ignored Rami Malek on stage at the Golden Globes earlier this month. After a video of the Bohemian Rhapsody star trying and failing to get Kidman’s attention went viral as a completely awkward moment, the Aquaman actress told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t snubbing him on purpose.

“We’re really good friends,” Kidman said on Sunday at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. “I just did not feel his hand on my back.”

The video showed Malek standing on stage with Bohemian Rhapsody‘s producers moments after the film won the award for Best Drama, People reported. While Kidman, who presented the award, spoke to the producers, Malek waited patiently for an opening in the crowd to say hello to her. Unfortunately, he didn’t get his chance, as the actress began walking off stage without noticing him. He even put his hand on her back as they walked to no avail.

One week after that clip went viral, Kidman said she is “mortified” by the incident. She explained that they were both in a “daze” at the time with so much excitement going on.

“I love that man. He’s so gentle and softly spoken. He’s a darling,” she said.

Kidman also revealed that she and Malek got in touch with each other after they both saw the video to joke about it.

“He sent me an email. I sent him an email… we were laughing, actually,” Kidman shared.

Malek agrees that the incident wasn’t malicious in any way. During an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 8, the actor said he was embarrassed that the video went viral, but assured fans that he has known Kidman “for many years,” according to Insider.

He also later explained that, in all the excitement, he was glad to find “a bit of safety” with Kidman on stage, but she simply did not see him.

“I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don’t even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent,” Malek explained.

He added that he thought the world’s assumption that it was a snub was ridiculous, but he laughed about it.

Kidman and Malek were sure to make up for their awkward Golden Globes moment by sharing a warmer one at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Vulture reported. The two reunited on the red carpet, posing and smiling together as they chatted. They even ended the encounter with a sweet hug to prove that video wrong.