Kyle Richards Flaunts Serious Curves In Tiny Bikini While She Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wowed her fans with an epic snap yesterday. The reality star took to her Instagram account to show off her toned body — one which she showed off by rocking a tiny bikini — all to celebrate her 50th birthday.

In the shot, Richards, who is on vacation in Mexico, laid flat on a sun chair with a gorgeous, sandy beach behind her. She wore a yellow and black bikini, one which barely covered her most delicate assets — and used her ribs as a table for a fruity looking cocktail.

In the photo, Richards’ abs and endless curves are on full display, and her toned body is the focal point of the pic. Her 2.3 million fans and followers went wild over the snapshot, as the post has been liked over 208,000 times since she posted it. The high-cut number gave her toned thighs the spotlight, and her ample cleavage was front-and-center in the low-cut bikini top.

Richards topped the look off with a straw sun-hat and huge sunglasses. She kept the accessories light, and wore a stunning but simple turquoise necklace and bracelet set that brought out the festive colors of her bathing suit wonderfully.

Richards is no stranger to showing off her flawless features on her social media accounts. In December, the RHOBH star attended Kim Kardashian’s epic holiday party. While there, she flaunted her amazing physique in a skintight black dress — one which featured a plunging neckline that put her buxom chest on display. The daring garb also had a high-cut slit that let her muscular thighs steal the show. She saddled up with Kris Jenner, Santa Clause, and designer Faye Resnick for the sexy shot.

For that look, Richards wore a high ponytail and glamorous makeup. She chose a smoky eyeshadow that made her eyes pop, and a dark lipstick that highlighted her plump pout. She wore stunning rhinestone covered hoop earrings, and topped the look off with high-heeled sandals that were covered in tinsel — a very festive look for the occasion.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Richards clapped back at haters who took to the comments section of a recent post to suggest that the reality star had overdone it on the plastic surgery. Having had enough of the incessant trolling, she responded to a commenter, letting them have a piece of her mind.

“I have not done plastic surgery. I did my nose in 2006 and I get Botox. That is it. There are things you can do to look younger that require surgery. Lasers are key,” she said, also adding that she uses Platelet-rich plasma to help maintain her youthful glow.