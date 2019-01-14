Lady Gaga Rushes Home After Critics’ Choice Awards To Be With Her Dying Horse

Lady Gaga had a bittersweet day on Sunday. The 32-year-old singer won two Critics’ Choice Awards, one for Best Song and one for Best Actress for her work in the film A Star is Born. But shortly after taking home her trophies, she discovered that her beloved horse Arabella was dying.

According to People, shortly after the awards ended, Gaga ditched the after parties and events to say goodbye to her “angel.” She posted the news on her Instagram page with a touching tribute to Arabella.

“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening. My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means ‘yield to prayer’. She is and was a beautiful horse,” she wrote. “She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you.”

She closed the tribute with a line from her song “Joanne,” which was written for her aunt of the same name who died from complications related to lupus at age 19. She accompanied the message with a photo of her and Arabella riding in front of the ocean, which was featured in a 2016 edition of Vanity Fair Italy.

A few hours later, she shared an image of her horse standing next to her at the piano, this time with no caption on the image.

Gaga is an animal lover, and her horse Arabella, along with her other horses, have featured many times in her Instagram over the years.

Despite the difficult news, Gaga did get some time to enjoy her big win. She told reporters backstage that she had dreamed of being an actor her whole life, but she gave it up. Now, she is sharing a best actress honor with Glenn Close, who won for her role in The Wife.

She says she plans to continue acting, adding that she loved playing her roles in American Horror Story and A Star is Born. She reassured fans that acting wouldn’t replace music in her life, though. She said that she has already written some music and that she will be writing more that will be influenced by her acting experiences.