Is Colton Underwood Still With His ‘Bachelor’ Final Pick?

Colton Underwood has been quite open about saying he wants to be engaged and headed toward marriage after his Bachelor experience this winter. Filming ended in mid-November and so far, Underwood has played coy about whether he achieved his goal or not. Fans are wondering if he is still with his final pick, and so far, rumors and spoilers suggest that he is.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Colton Underwood’s journey as the Bachelor lead is said to take some twists and turns later in the season. According to gossip guru Reality Steve, he does end the season involved with somebody. However, fans reportedly will not get a traditional ending.

Despite all of that, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers say that Colton and his gal are still together as a couple. In fact, the two may have accidentally spoiled this fact themselves before the season even started to air.

In his latest blog post packed with answers to questions from his readers, Reality Steve confirmed that Colton and his final pick are still with one another. In other recent posts, he has said that Underwood and his gal have had regular “Happy Couple” weekend visits, as is typical of final couples from this franchise during this time that they have to keep their relationship a secret.

Will Colton and his lady eventually make it down the aisle in a wedding? The franchise’s most recent Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. just tied the knot this past weekend with Lauren Burnham, and as their season played out many doubted that their pairing would last. So, it’s entirely possible that Underwood will eventually have the same kind of outcome.

Right now, however, Bachelor spoilers suggest that Underwood and his pick have a long way to go before they are ready to tie the knot and add a baby to the mix like Arie and Lauren are doing. Colton has said that he’s happy and that he’s learned a lot from this process, but he definitely stops short of saying he’s with someone or hearing wedding bells.

Viewers can expect the Bachelor spoilers via the previews to get pretty wild this season and that will definitely be the case as it gets closer to the finale. Colton has already acknowledged that the fence-jumping incident shown in previews is a serious situaton and he’s spoiled that at that point, he essentially had left the show entirely for a brief period of time.

Will this season of ABC’s The Bachelor lead to a happily-ever-after for Colton Underwood and his final pick? It’s certainly good news that Realilty Steve says they’re still together and regularly spending time together, but there are definitely some question marks tied to this ending that will have fans buzzing.