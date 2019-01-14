Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skip Kate Middleton’s Birthday Party

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent from Kate Middleton’s birthday bash at her and Prince William’s home over the weekend.

According to a January 14 report by People Magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate her birthday with a party at their home in Norfolk each year. This year, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 37th birthday in the same way, but her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, were not in attendance.

Over Middleton’s birthday weekend, Kate and William’s friends stay at Anmer Hall and take part in a shoot as well as attend church together with Queen Elizabeth, who usually hosts the couple for dinner over the weekend as well.

The outlet reveals that Prince William’s longtime friends Thomas van Straubenzee, James Meade and his wife Laura, Tom Barber and his wife Davina, and Tom and Harriet Sutton were all there to celebrate with him and Kate.

The magazine claims that it’s not out of the ordinary for Prince Harry, and by extension, Meghan Markle, to miss the gathering. However, with rumors of the royal family feud between Kate and Meghan, fans can’t help but wonder if the couple stayed away on purpose as to not have to spend any extra time with their family.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have had a wonderful Christmas together with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time. I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together,” an insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince William is allegedly growing frustrated with Markle and believes that she’s very controlling over Harry, which has reportedly been hurting the brothers’ relationship.

“No one ever thought anything or anyone could break their special bond — then Meghan Markle came into the picture. The royals think Meghan is a drama queen. William has seen a real change in his brother’s behavior over the past couple of years — Meghan totally controls Harry. He’s tried talking to Harry about it, but no one can say a bad word about Meghan without Harry freaking out,” an insider revealed.

Of course, no one from the royal family has spoken out about the alleged feud between Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Prince Harry. However, their actions may be revealing some strain in their relationships.