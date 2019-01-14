Celine Dion Removes R. Kelly Duet ‘I’m Your Angel’ From Streaming Services

Dion is the latest performer to distance herself from R. Kelly in the wake of growing allegations against the singer.

Celine Dion has pulled her collaboration with disgraced singer R. Kelly from all major streaming services, as reported by TMZ. Dion became the latest performer to distance herself from R. Kelly, who stands accused of abusing numerous underage girls over a series of years. With the release of the explosive documentary Surviving R. Kelly, the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer has become isolated amongst his peers.

Dion and R. Kelly collaborated together back in 1998, when R. Kelly was riding high on the success of his contribution to the Space Jam soundtrack. Their song, ‘I’m Your Angel’ appeared on Dion’s holiday album, These Are Special Times. Although Kelly was responsible for writing the track, it never appeared on any of his albums.

The single proved to be a major success for both artists, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed at the top of the charts for a solid six weeks, going on to be certified platinum and earning a Grammy nomination along the way. Ultimately, the single sold over 1.5 million copies.

But over 20 years later, things have changed. With the release of Lifetime’s documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which exposed Kelly’s alleged abuse of teenage girls — including creating a sex cult that isolated girls from their families — more and more stars are separating themselves from R. Kelly.

Dion’s team is in the process of quietly removing the song from all major streaming services. Lady Gaga pulled a similar move with her collaboration with Kelly, the 2013 song ‘Do What U Want (With My Body).’ Besides ensuring the song was taken down from streaming services, Gaga also issued a lengthy apology on her Twitter account. The long note, which included a vow that the singer will never again work with Kelly, had a single sentence caption that summed up Gaga’s stance on the matter: “I stand by anyone who has ever be the victim of sexual assault.”

Other artists have also apologized for working with Kelly, who is facing multiple charges in light of the documentary. However, not all of them are ready to pull their collaborations; the band Phoenix issued a formal apology, but their work with Kelly still remains available for streaming.

As the allegations pile up — and more and more people demand action against the singer — Kelly’s online presence is quickly waning. Multiple streaming services have pulled his songs, and streaming giant Spotify has removed his songs from their curated playlists. Kelly continues to deny any claims of wrongdoing, even in light of mounting evidence and an ongoing investigation.