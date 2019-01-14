Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Goes Makeup Free & Reveals Her Amazing Body In A Black Bikini

Leigh-Anne is showing off some serious curves in her latest bikini photos.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed her amazing body during a trip to Jamaica as she posed for the camera in a skimpy black bikini. The girl band star proudly showed off her body on Instagram in the new photo she shared with her 4.4 million followers which showed her posing in front of the crystal blue ocean.

Per a report from Daily Mail, the “Woman Like Me” singer was proudly flaunting her toned abs as she posed with both hands above her head while enjoying some well-deserved downtime in Jamaica, which is where her family is from.

Leigh-Anne was sporting a black triangle top with a black and white band alongside a pair of equally skimpy matching bottoms with the band stretching over her hips.

Appearing to go makeup-free, Pinnock put her bare face in the sun as she smiled from ear to ear while enjoying her very sunny trip to the Caribbean island.

Writing in the caption, the pop star voiced her love for the country, which she proudly called “my country” due to her heritage.

“My country don’t need no filter,” Leigh-Anne wrote in the caption of the Instagram upload before adding a heart emoji and the words “Until next time.”

The star, who makes up one-quarter of the British girl band Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson, has been sharing various snaps of herself rocking bikinis during her most recent vacation.

Pinnock most recently gave her millions of followers a look at her body in the black bikini on Instagram last week as she posed in the water at Montego Bay in the same two-piece.

Prior to that, her Instagram saw her in an even skimpier black string bikini while taking shelter in a beach hut, while Leigh-Anne also posed in a rainbow crochet bikini in another snap she shared to her Instagram page.

The new photos come after the singer got some love back in August for sharing unedited photos of herself in a bikini as she proudly showed off her stretch marks.

As reported by Celebs Now, the comments section of Pinnock’s bikini snap was full of praise from fans who thanked her for not being afraid to show off her imperfections while vacationing in Greece.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

The star’s latest display of body confidence comes after the Little Mix ladies opened up about the insecurities that come with being in the public eye and how they overcome their hang-ups while promoting female empowerment.

After her bandmate Jesy told the girls’ fans to “be who you want to be” and not be concerned with the opinions of others in an interview with Yahoo!, per Look, Leigh-Anne added, “That’s what we are giving the girls around the world.”