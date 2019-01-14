Mueller Investigation Will Say Trump ‘Helped Putin Destabilize The United States’ Says Carl Bernstein

Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein told CNN that the Mueller probe into possible collusion between Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential election will conclude that the US President “helped Putin destabilize the United States”.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Bernstein directly accused Trump of being in the pocket of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. “This is about the most serious counterintelligence people we have in the U.S. government saying, ‘Oh, my God, the president’s words and actions lead us to conclude that somehow he has become a witting, unwitting, or half-witting pawn, certainly in some regards, to Vladimir Putin,” he said.

“From a point of view of strength… rather, he has done what appears to be Putin’s goals,” he continued. “He has helped Putin destabilize the United States and interfere in the election, no matter whether it was purposeful or not,” Bernstein added.

Rather than just offering this up as his own personal point of view, Bernstein went further, insisting that his own sources close to the Mueller investigation had confirmed that they would be discussing this assessment.

Bernstein’s comments come just a day after the Washington Post revealed the efforts Trump had gone to in order to hide the contents of his meetings with Putin.

According to the Post, Trump confiscated the notes taken by his translator after at least one meetings with Putin. They also said that he had ordered the translator not to discuss the conversations with any other senior U.S. officials.

Trump has met Putin in person no fewer than five times since becoming President. The Post also claimed that there were no detailed records of any of these meetings, even in classified files.

Bernstein was not the only guest on CNN who was making strong comments about Trump’s links with Russia. Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN, “You had Trump say only nice things about Putin. He never spoke ill about Russia… Republican campaign doctrines softened on Russia and decreased their willingness to defend Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times also wrote about the same topic over the weekend, claiming that the FBI had started a counterintelligence investigation into whether or not Trump was acting as a Russian agent after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

When asked on Fox News during an interview Saturday whether he was working for Russia as a secret agent, Trump angrily replied, “I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked.”