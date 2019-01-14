Chris Evans Calls Out Senator Lindsey Graham, Relates Him To Smithers From ‘The Simpsons’

Actor Chris Evans is known for fighting villains in his role as Marvel Comic’s Captain America in both the movie franchise named after the superhero as well as the Avengers series, but also frequently brings the fight off the screen and on to his Twitter page.

The movie star is a regular critic of President Donald Trump and his allies, and most recently set his sights on South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Newsweek reported, calling him out for his support of the president.

On Friday, January 11, Senator Graham posted a series of tweets to his own account on the social media platform detailing a meeting he had with Trump and his team, in which they concluded that Democrats were not interested in making a deal to end the government shutdown and will “never” support the construction of a border wall, alleging that they “hate President Trump more than they want to fix problems.”

Graham called for the president to immediately declare a national emergency and build a wall “NOW.”

The next day on Saturday, January 12, Chris Evans addressed the senator’s tweets, calling out his loyalties to the president.

“Hey Smithers, remember when you said this,” the actor wrote, comparing Senator Graham to Waylon Smithers, a character from the popular animated sitcom The Simpsons. Smithers is the devoted personal assistant to the evil billionaire Mr. Burns in the series, who Evans implies relates to Donald Trump.

“‘You know how you make America great again, tell Donald Trump to go to hell,'” the Avengers: Infinity War actor continued, reminding Graham of something he told CNN in December 2015 during his own bid for the presidency.

Graham, Newsweek noted, was one of President Trump’s most vocal Republican critics at the beginning of his term, and continues to offer criticism over certain issues, such as his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

However, many people including the famous actor have noticed that Graham has done what Evans called a “shameful 180,” and has now become a close ally to the president. Evans questioned if his loyalty was due to something greater, such as potential blackmail material Trump may have on the senator.

“Either way, we will always remember you as nothing more than remora,” Evans ended his tweet, referencing a type of fish that attaches itself to a shark and eats its leftover food.

Graham’s office has not responded to Newsweek‘s request for comment on the actor’s tweet, but in the past the senator has frequently defended his relationship with the president.

“I’m going to do what’s best for the country,” Graham told CNN in June 2018, Business Insider reported. “I like the president, I want to help him, I hope he’s successful, he’s been a friend to me and he says some things I don’t agree with.”