Who Is Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt’s Fiancee?

After finalizing his divorce from Anna Faris last year, Chris Pratt announced on Monday that he asked Katherine Schwarzenegger the big question and that she said “yes,” as the Inquisitr reported.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor captioned his Instagram post.

As People magazine noted, Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, began dating over the summer of last year when the two were spotted out together on Father’s Day having a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Pratt’s son Jack in tow.

But fans of the actor may be wondering who exactly Katherine Schwarzenegger is. So here is everything you need to know.

Her family

As readers may have guessed by her last name, Katherine is the eldest child of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was born on Dec. 13, 1989, in Los Angeles. Her mother is the Peabody-award winning broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, who also co-anchored NBC’s Emmy-winning coverage of the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Shriver is the niece of John F. Kennedy, which makes Katherine the grandniece of the former U.S. president. Katherine has three younger siblings, Christina, 26, Patrick, 23, and Christopher, 20. In addition, she has one half-brother, Joseph Baena, whom Arnold Schwarzenegger had through an affair with a household employee, Patty Baena, as the Daily Mail reported. Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorced in 2011 after news of his love child made headlines.

In response to the scandal, Katherine tweeted: “This is definitely not easy but I appreciate your love and support as I begin to heal and move forward in life. I will always love my family.”

Her career

Despite her Hollywood upbringing, Katherine has never been one to seek the spotlight. Instead, she has pursued a career as an author, publishing her first book in 2010 titled Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back, in which she delves into own life to help other girls and women develop a healthy body image, as ABC News reported at the time.

She later published, I Just Graduated… Now What?, which is a guide for graduates feeling lost after finishing their education. Her third and latest book, Maverick and Me, is a children’s book that describes her journey adopting a dog.

Her charity work

Katherine is also passionate about animals, which has prompted her to become involved in a series of animal-focused organizations, including Best Friends Animal Charity, PETA, and ASPCA, for which she acts as an ambassador. Katherine often uses her social media to promote her love for animals.