‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason’s Facebook Has Been Deactivated

Was David Eason kicked off social media?

David Eason’s Facebook page is no more.

Following a series of shocking posts, in which the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans told fans he would “slap the s**t” out of his kids if they were transgender, In Touch Weekly magazine has revealed his page has been deactivated.

“Kids that feel they are born in [the] wrong body should be able to choose what they want and [you] should love [and] support them,” one of Eason’s followers had written amid his anti-transgender rant.

“Born in the wrong body? Well instead of getting body implants maybe they should have a new brain implanted?” Eason replied.

A short time later, the magazine revealed Eason’s Facebook page seemed to have been removed, deactivated, or deleted.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Eason has been vocal in the past when it comes to his views on members of the LGBTQ community and was actually fired by MTV last year after he accused the community of being “abominations” and told his Twitter audience that he would encourage his three children to avoid them at all costs.

Although David Eason’s Instagram account remains active, he hasn’t shared any new photos and videos on his account in nearly one month. Instead, he utilizes the Story feature on the social media platform and frequently speaks of his love of his many guns.

Earlier this month, prior to his controversial statements about transgender people, David Eason caused a stir on his Instagram page when he confirmed he had recently received a visit from the Secret Service at his home in North Carolina.

“Thanks for the visit from your @secretservice friends today @realdonaldtrump. I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone ‘red flagged’ them,” he wrote. “Then I told them to get the f**k out of my house and don’t ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy sh*t, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Dont expect my gate to ever be open again. I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before.”

