‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Taylor Makes Steffy An Irresistible Offer

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 14 reveal that the baby that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had in his apartment piqued Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) interest. This prompts Reese to ask Flo (Katrina Bowden) for a huge favor, per Highlight Hollywood.

Reese Buckingham Seeks Help From Florence

Reese Buckingham recently emerged from his bedroom with a baby in his arms. An alarmed Taylor wanted to know whose baby it was and Reese was able to provide a reasonable explanation as to the baby’s presence, per Inquisitr.

Reese knows that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to adopt a baby since Taylor confided in him that her daughter wanted Kelly to have a sibling. When Reese mentioned that it would cost upwards of $50,000, Taylor did not blink an eye. The well-off psychiatrist told him that she would pay 10 times the amount if it made her granddaughter happy.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that there is more to Flo and Reese’s relationship. Their past will come to light when he asks her for a considerable favor.

Although Reese introduced Flo as the baby’s mother, B&B fans already suspect that she is not related to the infant. Could Reese ask her to continue the ruse as he tries to dupe Steffy and Taylor? After all, if he can score $200,000 from Taylor, he can pay off the debt collector who is threatening his daughter.

Taylor Hayes Makes Steffy Forrester An Offer

Taylor will race back home after visiting Reese at his apartment. She has an amazing opportunity to present to Steffy and cannot wait to tell her the news.

Previously, Steffy had explained to her mother that she wanted Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) to have a sibling. One of the reasons why she was so gutted when Hope announced that she would not allow her daughter to be near Taylor was that she was hoping that Kelly and Beth would grow up to be as close as sisters. She wanted them to experience the bond that she experienced with her sister Phoebe.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly preview video, per Inquisitr, shows that Taylor will excitedly tell Steffy, “You could give Kelly the sister you wanted.” Steffy’s feelings are visible as she says, “I could do it, couldn’t I?”

Steffy could give Kelly an idyllic childhood complete with a sister to grow up with. Her dream of having two children is within reach thanks to Dr. Reese Buckingham’s schemes.

