‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Devon Takes A Chance!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 15 brings a change for Victor and Devon plus mixed signals from Kerry.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes peace while he’s in jail, according to She Knows Soaps. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrested the wrong person in J.T.’s murder and Victor knows who the right person is. However, Victor is hesitant because the person in question is Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Now Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows the truth, and he’s vowed to save not only Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) but also his dad, despite their most recent differences. Last year saw Nick impersonate J.T. to get the goods on Newman and start his own company called Dark Horse. He had no clue that J.T. was actually dead then and that his mom and sister were involved.

As for Victor, he risked everything coming back to Genoa City when Nikki was hit and left in the snow fighting for her life, and he ended up getting arrested. After all the things he’s pulled over the years, Victor made his peace with this situation and will not let Nikki go to jail for what she did.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) takes a risk when he sees Ana (Loren Lott) in a new light. They’ve clashed mightily due to work and their personal lives. Ana is not willing to put herself out there in the music industry because she’s been burned in the past.

Celebrating 30 years as the number one Daytime Drama with the fabulous ladies of @TheTalkCBS. ✨ The celebrations will continue next week on the #YR set. Tell us what you want to see! pic.twitter.com/XXKHBIpd9R — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 11, 2019

However, she continues to go behind Devon’s back, which has greatly angered him. Plus, she pushed him to get help from a therapist after her arrival in Genoa City, which Devon admits has helped him in his grieving Hilary. Now he sees her talent, and he decides to take a risk on her. They have a rising star in Fenmore (Zack Tinker), and hopefully, the gamble pays off.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) gets mixed signals from Kerry (Alice Hunter). Jack ends up catching Kerry in a lie, which gives him pause considering they already had a couple of false starts. Their time in Bora Bora was terrific. However, before that, Kerry left him unexpectedly with merely a text. Then, later on, she stood him up entirely for a date. Jack informed Kerry he’s unwilling to play games and since then things have been good aside from Kerry learning about the trail of exes Jack’s left in his wake.

Now she’s confusing Jack after they shared such an excellent beginning to the new year. Kerry has a big secret, and it has something to do with a syringe full of medication.