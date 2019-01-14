Buxom Instagram Model Abigail Ratchford Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Top In Recent Post

Abigail Ratchford isn’t one to shy away from showing off her amazing figure on social media. The Instagram model is well-known for posting racy photos that feature her nearly naked, something that has earned her the title of “Queen of Instagram” by Playboy Magazine, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Over the weekend, the sultry model took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself donning a nude colored see-through spaghetti top that leaves little to the imagination. The figure-hugging dress highlights Ratchford’s hourglass figure as it accentuates her bust and showcases her slim waist and toned abs. The 26-year-old brunette bombshell is wearing one of the top’s straps off her shoulder as she touches her hair with her left hand.

The bombshell is wearing her raven tresses down and parted down the middle as hair strands cascade onto her shoulders and chest. The model is looking straight into the camera with fierce blue eyes and her lips puckered in a seductive way. She is wearing cherry-colored lipstick, paired with dark eyeliner and red-brown eyeshadow to complete her sultry look.

It is unclear where Ratchford is posing for the photo since she didn’t include a geotag with her post, but it looks like she is in some kind of studio.

“Que pasaaaaa,” she captioned the photo, which is Spanish for “what’s happening” or “what’s up,” paired with a kiss mark emoji.

The snap, which the social media personality shared with her whopping 8.8 million followers, racked more than 107,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments within two days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the sultry model flocked to the comments section to express how they feel about the photo, leaving a host of emoji along the way.

“Amazing eyes!!! You have such beautiful skin!!!” one user wrote, paired with several pink hearts and a smiley, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “You always draw light on you and it makes you more and more radiant.”

Ratchford has a made a name for herself thanks to her sultry photos. In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, the model said that her mother and six siblings all follow her on Instagram, though she admitted she is relieved her father doesn’t have an account.

“When I post things that are a little sexy, I’m like, ‘Mom, thank God Dad doesn’t have Instagram,'” she is quoted as saying by the magazine.