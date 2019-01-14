‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 7 Spoilers: Omni-King In Great Danger, New Nemeses Stronger Than Hit

Is there someone who can defeat the God of Everything?

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 7, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, started with Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno saying farewell to Vegeta, Trunks, Mai, and Whis. It was revealed that when the Prison Planet was about to explode, Son Goku: Xeno used Instant Transmission to bring his friends to Beerus’ planet. Before they left, Son Goku: Xeno said that he’s hoping that everything will turn out well in their world.

Unfortunately, a few seconds after the departure of the elite members of the Time Patrol, the Kaioshin of Universe 6 arrived and brought some bad news. The Kaioshin revealed that Universe 6 is being invaded and said that he cannot contact Champa and the Gods of Destruction from other universes. Vegeta told the Kaioshin of Universe 6 that he will help them defeat the enemies.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 7 featured an epic battle between the fighters of Universe 6, including Hit, Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale, and two of the evil characters that showed up in the previous episode together with Zamasu. Despite having the advantage in terms of number, the Universe 6 fighters are noticeably having a hard time dealing with the enemies.

Aside from knowing their techniques like Time Skip, the enemies have the ability to regenerate whenever they want. During the battle, the two nemeses frequently mentioned that they are only fighting Universe 6 to kill time. When they unleashed two powerful Ki blasts, Vegeta and Trunks arrived and blocked the attacks.

Hit was surprised to see the Universe 7 fighters, while Cabba expressed a huge excitement to see his master again. Vegeta immediately scolded Cabba and told him to focus on the enemies. Despite being clearly outnumbered, the enemies don’t seem to be concerned at all. They even called Vegeta and Trunks “time-killers.” Both Vegeta and Trunks turned into Super Saiyans and started to make their first move.

‘DRAGON BALL HEROES' Reveals Plot To OVERTHROW The GODShttps://t.co/qxMkD6VnJW pic.twitter.com/Fi5PdAcDBN — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 14, 2019

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 7 showed Zamasu and another evil character watching the fight between their comrades and the fighters from Universe 6 and Universe 7 in an undisclosed location. Watching Vegeta and Trunks fight reminded Zamasu what happened to him before he was erased by the Omni-King.

His ally told him to be patient and wait until the Omni-King is defeated. Dragon Ball Heroes is yet to give further details regarding Zamasu’s plan, but it seems like they are planning to go up against the Omni-King. Zamasu and the other evil characters may have done something that prevented the Universe 6’s Kaioshin from contacting Champa and other Gods of Destruction. In the final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes, Oren and his sister hinted at their plan to use a special technique against their opponents.