Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Wears Nothing Under See-Through Top In Recent Post

Kourtney Reppert is fabulous and she knows it. In recent social media posts, the Instagram model shared two sultry photos of herself rocking sheer tops while wearing nothing underneath.

In one of the photos, the 32-year-old blonde bombshell is posing for what appears to be a professional session as she dons a slightly see-through silver dress that plunges at the sides, leaving a lot of skin exposed. Reppert is looking to the side with her chin touching her left shoulder while she rests her hand on her waist. The pose the Philadelphia native is striking highlights her hourglass figure, showing off her slim waist and voluptuous bust.

Reppert is wearing her blonde tresses swept to the side and down, in a sensual yet casual hairstyle. She is wearing dark makeup on her eyes, making the blue of them stand out, while keeping the rest of her face in neutral colors, including nude lips.

“Because being fabulous is all I’ll ever do,” she captioned the photo she posted on Sunday.

The snap, which she shared with her impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 27,000 likes and more than 400 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing.

“You’re more than Fabulous. You’re absolutely Phenomenal,” one fan wrote, adding a heart, a heart-eyed and a kiss emoji.

In another photo she shared on Sunday, Reppert once again posed in a sheer top while wearing nothing underneath. In this particular snap, the model is wearing a completely see-through top as she uses her hair to censor the photo. The long-sleeved top has a hood, which the model is wearing over her head. She is wearing dark makeup on her face, a palette that captures the atmosphere of the snap.

In the caption, she wrote, “I’m in da hoodddddddd.”

Fans also enjoyed this post, liking it nearly 20,000 times and leaving more than 280 comments in about 16 hours since the photo was posted.

“You are very gorgeous love and you look very hot and sexy,” one user wrote, while another added, “You have the most unique Face in the world!!!”

As the Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Reppert initially rose to the scene as a model in Philadelphia — after being named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. Now based in California, the blonde bombshell spends her days posing and training, though she still finds a way to indulge in chips and salsa and margaritas, she told Maxim.