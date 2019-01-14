Olivia Culpo Sparks Danny Amendola Reunion Rumors As The Two Are Pictured On a Sushi Date

Olivia Culpo has reportedly rekindled her romance with her on-off boyfriend Danny Amendola, as the two have been spotted hanging out multiple times over the past few weeks.

For their latest outing, the former Miss Universe and the NFL star were pictured heading for a sushi lunch date on Saturday. This comes months after they broke up when Amendola was seen flirting with another woman on the beach in Miami — while Culpo was in Australia. According to the Daily Mail, the pair were spotted going to exclusive celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, California.

Culpo, 26, showed off her enviable figure in a pair of tan leggings and a top which displayed her toned midriff. She completed the ensemble with a cozy-looking black jacket, a pair of sneakers, and a Chanel bag. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the weekend outing, and her brunette locks were worn in a sleek, over-the-shoulder style with a side part. Amendola looked equally casual in a all-black outfit, one consisting of a hooded sweatshirt and black jeans being paired with white and gray sneakers. The duo walked side by side as they made their way to the restaurant, often smiling at each other — but were careful not pack on the PDA while the paparazzi stood by.

Later in the day, they were pictured going for yet more Japanese food at Nobu. They appeared far more dressed up as they joined friends at the upscale restaurant.

The couple last split up three months ago after Amendola was spotted on the beach cozying up to CBS sports reporter Bianca Peters. Culpo was in Australia shooting for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition at this time. When pictures of the Miami Dolphins star and Peters first emerged online, Culpo sent out a cryptic tweet that read “Wow,” but later shared some posts on social media that made it clear that she had called it quits.

However, they first sparked reunion rumors when they both shared nearly identical videos of a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve — which seemed to indicate that they had rung in the new year together. Furthermore, a source told E! News that the two lovebirds had “reconnected,” and were “working on their relationship.”

“They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another. They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together,” the source said.

“Olivia has been more hesitant and is taking each day as it comes. She doesn’t fully trust Danny anymore, but has a soft spot for him. Olivia really loves him and wants it to work out,” the insider added.