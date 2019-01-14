Julianne Hough Rocks A Skimpy Bikini & Shows Off Her Diving Skills In New Video

Julianne's bikini body was on full display in a fun new video.

Julianne Hough is showing off her diving skills and her bikini body in a new video she shared with her millions of fans on Instagram. The actress and former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge was having a little fun with a male friend in the new vacation clip as she jokingly showed off a number of different ways to get into a swimming pool.

Starting off by doing a little dance, she then cannon-balled into the water for her first dive before later leaping off the side and then pretending to fall into the pool at what appeared to a luxury hotel.

The clip showed off Hough’s insane body – including her seriously toned abs and muscly legs – in a pretty skimpy blue two-piece while her short blonde hair was slicked back with the water.

In the caption, she revealed that she was recreating a video recently posted by her close friends and social media influencers The Bucket List Family.

“R-R-R-REEEMIX! Why do we always have so much fun pretending to be @garrettgee and @jessgee’s kids?” Julianne asked in the caption of the bikini clip she shared with her more than 4 million followers.

“Probably because they are the coolest mom and dad ever #momanddadgoals,” she then added, with a crying laughing emoji. Hough also encouraged her followers to “Head over to @thebucketlistfamily to see the original version…”

Also featured in the video was Julianne’s husband Brooks Laich, as the Safe Haven actress strapped an underwater camera to her head as she dived into the pool, swimming toward her man and then surprising him by popping out of the water.

The latest look at the star’s swimwear came shortly after she used the social media site to share a photo of herself rocking a one-piece while enjoying a little downtime outside.

Posting the photo to Instagram of herself in a dark red one-piece, Julianne also gave out a few words of wisdom with her fans in the caption.

“Tea Time & Me Time. Take some time to enjoy the little things!” the former Dancing with the Stars judge said. “I’m huge on senses… Smell the roses (literally), taste something new, listen to nature, see the beauty of your surroundings, feel the textures around you.”

“Tune in to your senses,” Derek Hough’s sister then continued in the caption of the social media upload. “How often do we miss the little things that can give us so much joy?”

Julianne has been very open about the importance of health and wellness in her life, often sharing inspiring messages with her fans about taking care of themselves on both the inside and the outside.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

She recently gave some advice on living a healthy and happy life while chatting with Well + Good.

“I think that’s the best advice that somebody gave me: ‘The more you give, the more you live,’ and everything that you accomplish is much more fulfilling when it’s about serving and giving,” Hough shared with the site last year.