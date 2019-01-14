Ciara Poses In A Skimpy Cut-Out Swimsuit For Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara's putting her body on display in new photos taken by her husband.

Ciara is showing off her amazing body in new photos taken by husband Russell Wilson. The singer was rocking a fun bright orange cut-out swimsuit in the pictures she posted to her Instagram account on January 12 while soaking up the sun as she kneeled down on the grass and posed for the camera.

The stunning uploads showed Ciara flaunting some pretty serious skin as she struck a pose in her swimwear. The first snap had the “Goodies” singer giving the camera a little side eye from behind her black aviator sunglasses while her long black hair flowed down her back.

In the second picture, the mom of two was showing off a slightly more fun pose as she blew a kiss to the photographer, who just so happened to be her husband – NFL superstar Russell Wilson.

The star revealed that it was her man taking on the role behind the camera in the caption by using the camera emoji and then tagging the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s official Instagram account, @DangeRussellWilson.

The stunning swimsuit photos posted by Ciara to her page have been liked almost half a million times since she first posted them, racking up an impressive more than 470,000 likes from her 20.8 million followers.

The latest upload came shortly after the star also shared a sweet snap of her husband in front of the camera rather than behind it as they sported some serious headgear while riding off-road vehicles together.

Wearing matching black helmets and reflective visors to shield their eyes, the couple posed together in black workout gear while Ciara shared a sweet message for her man in the caption.

Sharing the selfie on her Instagram account, she wrote in the caption, “Riding partners 4 Life” with a bike and a red heart emoji.

As for how Ciara got back into the amazing shape she was showing off on social media this week, she told Cosmopolitan last year that she worked pretty hard to get her body back after she and Russell welcomed their daughter Sienna in April 2017.

“It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night,” she said of getting herself back into shape.

“It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else,” she then added of getting her pre-baby body back. “Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Ciara also shared some wisdom with the magazine on how she deals with trolls who can often leave nasty remarks on her social media pages and how she gets past all the negativity.

“When someone comes for you and you didn’t send for them, you keep your eye on the prize. I know what my mission is,” the star, who also shares a son with rapper Future, said. “I know what I’m hoping for and working hard for every day. And that’s my focus. I’m not going to let people steal my joy. I move on.”

She added, “New day, new opportunity, new energy, let’s go.”