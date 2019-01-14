Mary J Blige Poses In A Leopard-Print Bikini For Her 48th Birthday

The R&B superstar is showing off her amazing body in a two-piece in new photos.

Mary J. Blige celebrated her 48th birthday by rocking a bikini for a number of stunning snaps shared on her Instagram account. The rapper proved that looking amazing in a two-piece certainly has no age limit as she showed off her amazing figure in her leopard-print swimwear while celebrating her big day on a luxury yacht.

Having turned 48 last week on January 11, the star headed to the water to show off her body and uploaded a number of racy shots with her 3.6 million followers on the social media site.

The first photo showed Mary J. posing on the side of the boat in front of the blue ocean in her pretty skimpy animal-print bikini which she accessorized with a gold necklace around her neck and large hoop earrings in both ears.

Blige kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of green and red oversized sunglasses while her long hair flowed down past her shoulders. Her thigh tattoo could also be seen in the upload.

“Birthday MOOD,” she captioned the upload, adding the hashtag “capricornseason.”

Mary then shared a number of other snaps as she soaked up the sun on the water with a group of friends, revealing her amazing body to the world as she celebrated in style.

The four other Instagram photos showed the R&B superstar serving up various different poses on the boat as well as sharing a hug with a friend. She also shared a group snap on her account where herself and her group of girlfriends were all sporting their swimwear for the camera.

But her latest yacht pictures weren’t the first time the musician has given fans a look at her incredible bikini body.

Last week on her actual birthday, Blige posted snaps of herself in a hot pink animal-print bikini on her Instagram page during a fun trip to the beach.

Showing some serious skin in her skimpy swimwear look, Mary J. could be seen arching her back on a large rock as she posed on the sand. She then told her followers in the caption that she was “LIVING MY BEST F***IN LIFE!” with a birthday cake emoji.

As for how she keeps her body in such rocking shape, Blige previously opened up about her diet and fitness routine to Shape magazine.

In the interview, the “Be Without You” singer said that she does a lot of cardio and loves to run in the great outdoors.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“The treadmill is fine but running outdoors gives me the best results,” the star told the site of her go-to exercise. “I try to log 6 to 8 miles a week. I could be in the worst mood, but when I do my cardio I feel much, much better.”

Mary also spoke to the site about what she eats, revealing that she opts to stick to a gluten-free, dairy-free, and low-carb diet.