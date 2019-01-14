Lucy Hale Poses In Skimpy Bikini In Front Of Mirror For Latest Instagram Selfie

She just took off to her sun-kissed, tropical vacation, but Lucy Hale is already treating her 22.8 million Instagram followers to some racy beachwear looks.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to her Insta stories to share a super sexy mirror selfie, in which she’s seen wearing a barely-there red bikini with some yellowish details that showcased her insanely toned figure. This comes as no surprise to her fans, who often see her posting videos of her grueling workouts that prove she is in fantastic shape. She posed barefoot for the natural-looking picture, with her blonde bob partially swept to one side, and her face makeup free. She also wore a cute medallion necklace for the photo, which she captioned, “First time in the sun in …a year? Wish me luck.”

The 29-year-old then proceeded to post a few envy-inducing photos of her idyllic destination, complete with crystal-clear waters and palm trees, as well as a couple of videos of a huge cloud of bats flying over the tropical island during sunset as an acoustic guitarist played and sang in the background. Lucy sounded genuinely impressed with the natural event, as well as her male companion, with the two enthusiastically saying, “Wow! There are so many… Oh my god. It just keeps going!”

The actress is taking a much-deserved break after the Los Angeles premiere of her new comedy movie last Thursday. The Unicorn, which is out in movie theaters on February 1, also stars Lauren Lapkus and Nick Rutherford, and it was directed by Robert Schwartzman, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew and Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola’s cousin. At the event, she stunned in a semi-sheer patterned short dress with a deep neckline, which also featured a fringe on the hem. But as reported by Teen Vogue, the outfit ended up causing a social media debate because of its color, with fans wondering whether it was actually orange or red. Lucy posted a couple of pictures of her look on social media, saying “let’s take a poll” and casting her vote on “orange.”

The debated ended with the creator of the dress, Georges Chakra, taking to his own Instagram page to claim, “@lucyhale looked fiery at the premiere of The Unicorn wearing an orange velvet cocktail dress with a color block feathered hem.” Regardless of the color, the Hollywood star looked stunning in the designer number, which she paired with strappy sandal heels. She completed the look with minimal jewelry and rocked her signature blonde bob in a sleek style with a mid-part.