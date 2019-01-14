Chrissy Teigen Shows Major Skin In High-Slit Dress Alongside John Legend At The Critics’ Choice Awards

It may have taken them an extra effort to show up at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony just a day after his star-studded birthday bash, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surely managed to disguise the hangover and looked incredible as always when they turned up to the red carpet event.

The 33-year-old model admitted that she had struggled to get out of bed that morning after partying the night away at her husband’s 40th birthday party the night before, joking on Instagram on her way to the awards that “this was a huge mistake!”

“Why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem,” she added on Twitter. She had earlier in the day posted a video of herself lying in bed, surrounded by junk food, with her dress from the previous night crumpled on the floor, as reported by the Daily Mail.

But as the couple stood on the red carpet of the glamorous annual ceremony in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, they hid any signs of tiredness like pros, instead looking extremely classy as they posed for the cameras.

Despite the terrible hangover, Chrissy looked incredible in a strapless white couture gown that cinched at the waist with the help of a beautifully-encrusted pin and featured a thigh-high leg slit that revealed her long and toned pins. The Lip Sync Battle host looked super tan from her most recent tropical vacation, which she enjoyed alongside her family and some friends. Her signature dark blonde locks were worn just above shoulder-length and swept back in a sleek style, allowing for a full view of her face and her gorgeous statement earrings.

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in a high-slit dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Chrissy opted for simple eye makeup and a natural glowy look but took a risk with a striking dark burgundy lipstick shade that elevated the whole look. She paired the figure-hugging dress with classy strappy heels, a few sparkly rings across her fingers, and a small silver purse.

John looked super smart in a patterned brown and black suit, which he paired with a black turtle-neck shirt underneath. It was a night to celebrate, as his Jesus Christ Superstar production ended up taking home the gong for Best Movie Made For TV, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, the night wasn’t over for the famous pair as they still had to change outfits and head to the Aretha Franklin tribute concert, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A., and where John also performed alongside other huge names in the music industry. Chrissy then posted an Instagram story of herself arriving home, claiming she was “so happy” to be able to go to bed.