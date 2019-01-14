Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Has Helped Her To Recover From Devastating Divorce, According To Source

Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton is reportedly moving forward in the right direction. However, the two aren’t just dating and passing time. An insider close to Gwen and Blake has revealed just how serious the relationship has gotten. When Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale parted ways in 2015 after a 20-year relationship, 13 years of marriage, and three children, Gwen didn’t believe it was possible to find love again but everything changed when she met Blake.

According to Hollywood Life, Blake has helped Gwen to heal and recover from her devastating divorce. Initially, Gwen Stefani was afraid to begin a new relationship but now she’s happy she decided to give love a chance with Blake. The insider has confirmed the two have a very “healthy” relationship that is progressing very well.

“Gwen is thankful for Blake and what he’s done for her for many reasons, but she truly was skeptical about finding love again until connecting with Blake,” the insider said.

“She was afraid to jump into things with him because she was so incredibly hurt from her divorce. Though she has moved on from Gavin, she still deals with the pain and scars of that, which is why she’s happy with where she and Blake are currently at.”

The latest report about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton follows a string of reports about the famous couple’s budding romance. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani gushed about Blake while they were in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve. The singer is reportedly featured on a slot machine at the Planet Hollywood casino and the former No Doubt singer couldn’t have been happier to test out the machine.

Based on Gwen Stefani’s reaction to the slot machine, many fans are convinced she’s definitely in love with Blake. The insider also revealed how much of a positive impact Blake has had on Gwen. Initially, the singer was afraid of the possibility of marrying again but according to the insider, Blake has changed that.

“It’s made her afraid a bit of the idea of marriage again. He truly opened her back up again. She truly has never been this happy and in love in a relationship and Blake feels the same.”

Right now, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t heading down the aisle just yet but many fans speculate that it may be a life chapter they’ll be ready to embrace in the near future.