Cara Delevingne Claims She’s Lost More Than 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R. Kelly Amid Scandal

Like many other celebrities, Cara Delevingne is speaking out to stand for what she believes in. However, it appears there are lots of people who strongly disagree with her opinions. According to People magazine, Cara Delevingne claims she’s lost more than 50,000 followers after publicly denouncing the controversial singer. Following the release of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, which highlighted the dark side of R. Kelly’s life behind closed doors, many people have vowed to permanently mute R. Kelly. Cara Delevingne happens to be one of those people.

In response to the heightened controversy, Cara Delevingne took to Instagram with a detailed statement sharing her opinion of R. Kelly’s alleged actions. On Thursday, January 10, the 26-year-old model announced on Instagram that she’d be denouncing R. Kelly. By Friday morning, Cara Delevingne claimed to have lost a staggering number of followers – approximately 50,000. It’s important to note that Cara currently has more than 41.2 million followers. While 50,000 may seem like a staggering amount to most Instagram users, it’s not a substantial loss for Cara. However, the deficit was still noticeable enough for her to address.

Cara Delevingne claims each time she opts to discuss an intense subject, she loses followers. However, that doesn’t mean she regrets speaking out. Cara reportedly still stands by her beliefs. She believes those who opted to unfollow her likely didn’t agree with her beliefs. “Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers,” Cara said. “The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards,” Delevingne wrote.

Cara Delevingne went on to explain how she’s embracing 2019. She wants to speak out more and use her platform to share her beliefs. She’s made it clear she won’t just steer clear of controversial topics just because they’re difficult to discuss. She’ll be tackling the topics many would describe as “confrontational.”

“In 2019, I want to be more confrontational,” Delevingne said. “Confrontation is not violence btw, it’s communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore!”

Although Cara Delevingne isn’t too thrilled about losing followers, she went on to reveal what her current fans can expect in 2019. She’s already forewarned the followers that remain insisting it’s going to be “a loud year.” “Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year.”