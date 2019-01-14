Trump Continues To Poke Fun At Jeff Bezos As He Eagerly Awaits Further Details Of His Divorce

In a new tweet, Trump expresses his excitement over Jeff Bezos current failures, both professional and personal.

Of all the people President Trump hates the most, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is at the top of the list. The 55-year-old billionaire has taken an onslaught of jokes and criticism from the President lately following the news outbreak of his alleged affair. Deemed Jeff “Bozos” by the president himself, the billionaire recently announced his split from his wife MacKenzie Bezos. Rumors quickly spread about his alleged relationship with former television anchor Lauren Sanchez, the likely cause of their breakup. With the spotlight on Bezos’ messy divorce, Trump is taking the opportunity to attack him for both his personal and professional failures, according to Fox News.

In a tweet written Sunday evening, Trump claims that the Washington Post is being taken over by fellow competitors. This news was music to the president’s ears. “So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands,” Trump wrote.

Jeff Bezos has all that money and no game. Smh. https://t.co/LTRi4SFj8r — roxane gay (@rgay) January 14, 2019

Bezos’ relationship with Sanchez was exposed by none other than a competitor publication. The National Enquirer, a tabloid newspaper and known rival of the Washington Post, wrote a telling story about the affair. The publication has been accused of buying the rights to negative stories about Trump so that they can not be shared by other media outlooks. The National Enquirer claimed to have been following Bezos and Sanchez for months, tracking every secret move they made.

President Trump is especially critical of the Washington Post, often accusing them of fake news and skewed negative stories against him. He accused the publication earlier this week for their reports of chaos in the White House as a result of the partial government shutdown. He denied this claims saying that he has a plan and all will work out accordingly.

“I just watched a Fake reporter from the Amazon Washington Post say the White House is ‘chaotic, there does not seem to be a strategy for this Shutdown. There is no plan.’ The Fakes always like talking Chaos, there is NONE. In fact, there’s almost nobody in the W.H. but me, and I do have a plan on the Shutdown. But to understand that plan you would have to understand the fact that I won the election, and I promised safety and security for the American people,” he wrote.