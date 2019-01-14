Kylie Jenner Busts Out Of A Tight, Low-Neck Bodysuit In New Instagram Snap

One of the world’s most famous makeup mogul and Instagram sensations, Kylie Jenner, recently left her 123 million followers hot under the collar after she posted a very revealing picture to everyone’s delight. In the picture, the 21-year-old hottie is featured wearing a tighter-than-skin, leopard-print bodysuit with a low neck that allowed her to bust out of the garment and expose ample cleavage. Kylie let her dark tresses down, placed both of her hands on her waist, and flashed her gorgeous smile to strike a pose. In terms of her looks, Kylie wore her signature lip color, painted the apples of her cheeks with some soft pink blusher and wore lots of mascara.

And as expected, the risque photograph racked up 1.4 million likes within just an hour of going live and garnered more than 18,000 comments which clearly demonstrates Kylie’s popularity and ever-growing social media fan base.

Many fans noticed Kylie’s freshly-colored black hair and praised her for pulling it off very well. “You look way better with black hair. You look hella natural and exotic [and this is my] favorite look on you,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Omg, You look drop-dead-gorgeous. I love the hair,” another one wrote.

Many of the comments were also made in reference to the recent episode wherein Kylie’s Instagram record for the most liked picture was beaten by the picture of an egg. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, on New Year’s Day, a mysterious Instagram account under the handle world_record_egg set out on the mission to overthrow Kylie’s dominance. Funnily enough, a simple picture of an egg on a white background racked up more than 18.2 million “likes” to exceed the 18.1 million likes received by the first photo of Stormi Webster which Kylie posted on February 6, 2018.

“Are you mad at the egg?” one fan questioned Kylie. “This is an egg-celent picture,” another one teased her. Many others posted thousands of egg emojis on Kylie’s picture and spammed her comments section with egg-related messages. As the article pointed out, the mysterious account is dubbed Egg Gang and it has already scored more than 1.3 million followers.

In response to being “overthrown” by an egg, Kylie also posted a meme video on her page which said, “Kylie when she sees the world record egg account.” In the video, Kylie is featured standing on a street with an egg in her hand. She then bows down and touches the ground to feel how hot the ground is and then breaks the egg onto the road. And surprisingly, the post garnered more than 2.2 million views and close to 15,000 comments within less than an hour of being posted. While most of the commentators appreciated the light humor, members of the Egg Gang continued to troll Kylie.

“The fact that the majority of people liked [the picture of the egg] is because they like the egg more than you in general,” one person taunted Kylie.