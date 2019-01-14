NBA Rumors: Robin Lopez Could Reunite With Brook Lopez On Milwaukee Bucks, Per ‘Sporting News’

Chicago Bulls veteran center Robin Lopez is one of the players who is expected to be moved before the February NBA trade deadline. With the emergence of young big men like Wendell Carter, Jr., Lauri Markannen, and Cristiano Felicio, the Bulls no longer need Lopez on their roster. At this point in his NBA career, Lopez would be better off joining a legitimate playoff contender than staying with the rebuilding Bulls.

One of the NBA teams who could express interest in acquiring Robin Lopez is the Milwaukee Bucks. Even if they don’t make a major roster move before the February NBA trade deadline, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks are expected to make noise in the 2019 Eastern Conference Playoffs. As of now, the Bucks are sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-12 record.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News revealed that the Bucks don’t have any plan of engaging in a blockbuster deal, but they are currently out on the market, searching for a low-cost backup big man for Brook Lopez. If the Bulls won’t demand much in return for Robin Lopez, there is a strong chance that NBA fans will have the opportunity to see the Lopez brothers play together on one team in the 2018-19 NBA season.

“Can’t help but notice that, just 90 miles south of Milwaukee, the Bulls have a backup big man who can be had at the deadline: Robin Lopez, Brook’s twin brother. It’s been 11 years since the two played together at Stanford, and over that span, they’ve had productive careers while also cultivating offbeat, entertaining and somewhat goofy personae. Robin would fit nicely with the Bucks. And don’t forget, it was only two years ago that he gave the Celtics fits in a first-round playoff series (12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 65.4 percent shooting) that Chicago may have won had Rajon Rondo not been injured.”

Steph Curry and Robin Lopez had a hilarious reaction to Robin Lopez's celebration. #Warriors #Bullshttps://t.co/lfbam9JjZk — Warriors Nation (@SFWarriorNation) January 12, 2019

It remains unknown which players the Bucks would be willing to give up to the Bulls to match Robin Lopez’s $14.3 million salary this season. If the Bucks send a bad contract, the Bulls would surely demand a future draft pick as compensation. Another option for the Bucks is to wait for Lopez to become available on the buyout market after the February NBA trade deadline.

However, when Robin Lopez becomes an unrestricted free agent, the Bucks are expected to have strong competition from other NBA teams looking for the services of the veteran big man. In the past few months, there have been rumors that the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors would try to sign Lopez once the Bulls agree to buy out his contract.