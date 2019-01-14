Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In New Instagram Picture And Fans Call It ‘Highly Photoshopped’

American bombshell Kim Kardashian recently left her 124 million Instagram followers completely jaw-dropped after she flaunted ample cleavage in her newest photograph. There is no doubt in believing that Kardashian is one of the most successful social media influencers and a look at the comments section show that fans and followers eagerly wait for her to post a picture every single day.

The recent post featured Kim wearing a low-cut beige outfit and striking a side pose to show off her assets. Kim let her long, black hair down, lifted her chin up, and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very sensual look. In terms of her beauty look, Kim wore some nude shade lip color and applied some brown eyeshadow to enhance her beautiful eyes.

Within just an hour of being posted, Kim’s picture garnered 420,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments. “Beautiful! You are a perfect 10, Kim,” one of her fans commented on the picture. While other fans showered her with the usual complimentary comments that can be found on every single picture of the reality star. And while most of the commentators praised her, there were many who pointed out that there was something visibly wrong with the recent snap — it underwent some serious editing.

“Ok, I love Kim but the editing went too far on the long neck,” one follower pointed out. While another one wrote that the “the photoshop [editing] is SO INTENSE that she looks like a Bratz doll — giant head on a small body.”

One fan even suggested that Kim should invest money hiring a more experienced Photoshop software expert because the work done on the picture looked “extremely unprofessional and amateur,” while another one added the following.

“I have experience editing pics, so that helps me tell what celebs do. Here, she’s made her neck longer, slimmed her arm down & slimmed her stomach. Nothing we see on [Instagram] from most celebs and models is real. It’s sad. It’s giving our kids an unrealistic idea of beauty.”

It is not clear as to when the picture was captured, because according to reports, Kim and hubby Kanye West went to San Francisco to attend John Legend’s 40th birthday bash where Kim wore a risque, all-over lace catsuit by Alexander Wang. As the Daily Mail reported, Kim Kardashian struck some sultry poses at the Bond-themed party and the 38-year-old reality TV star was joined by Kanye West, John, and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Kim also posted glimpses of the revealing outfit in her Instagram Stories where she filmed herself while looking in the mirror.

However, pictures of Kim wearing the lace outfit are yet to make it to her Instagram feed.