‘Little’ Trailer Shows Hilarious Interaction Between Stars Issa Rae And Regina Hall

The first official trailer for Little has been released and it looks absolutely hilarious, according to a report from Elite Daily. The trailer was released by Universal Studios and stars Regina Hall, Marsai Martin of Black-ish, and Insecure’s Issa Rae.

The comedy will follow Hall, who plays Jordan Sanders, a mean, uptight tech mogul who has very little respect for her employees, including her assistant April played by Rae. The trailer shows Jordan calling April at the crack of dawn, and when April picks up the phone, Jordan insists that her assistant needs to always be awake to take her calls.

“But I don’t know when you’re going to call, so when will I sleep?” the young assistant questions.

“When I’m not calling! Am I being unreasonable?” Jordan immediately fires back.

Viewers then see Jordan getting into a confrontation with a little girl who makes a wish that the mogul wasn’t an adult. Later, in a reverse 13 Going On 30 move, Jordan wakes up to find that she is now a child, played by Martin. The once ruthless employer will now have to lean on her loyal assistant to help her run her company while she returns to grade school, at the direction of a social worker who threatened to put someone in jail.

In school, young Jordan develops a crush on her teacher and later in the parking lot, April ends up having to give the tween a spanking.

The movie was directed by Tina Gordon and co-written by Girls Trip writer, Tracy Oliver. It will be produced by Will Packer in collaboration with his production partner, James Lopez, and the creator of Black-ish Kenya Barris. The film is based on an idea pitched by 14-year old Martin, who serves as an executive producer, making her the youngest EP in history, according to a report from Ebony.

The young actress is popularly known for her role on the ABC comedy series, Black-ish, as Diane Johnson. Martin has received several awards for her role on the series, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series) in 2017. She has also been nominated for a handful of other awards, including the BET YoungStars Award.

“This is the first movie I have in front of the camera and behind the camera. And it’s not gonna be my last,” the Black-ish star said.

Hall, Josh Martin, and Preston Holmes will also be credited as executive producers on the film.

Little hits theaters on April 12.