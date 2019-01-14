R. Kelly’s Attorney Blasts Aaliyah, Claims She Lied About Her Age When She Married R. Kelly

R. Kelly is at the center of multiple investigations and now his attorneys are attempting to build arguments in his defense. However, many fans aren’t pleased with R. Kelly’s response to the allegations regarding Aaliyah because it appears he is attempting to blame the late singer for their rumored relationship.

According to Rolling Out, R. Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg sat down for an interview with CBS News. During the discussion, he finally addressed all of the allegations coming to the singer’s defense. For the first time ever, the rumors about R. Kelly and Aaliyah’s marriage have been confirmed. Greenberg admitted that R. Kelly was, indeed, married to Aaliyah when she was just 15-years-old. However, he also claims there’s a catch. According to Greenberg, R. Kelly was unaware the “Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number” singer was underage. To make matters worse, Greenberg pressed forward claiming Aaliyah was the one who lied about her age.

“He [Kelly] was married to her when she was 15,” Greenberg said.

“My understanding is that she did not claim to be 15. In order to get married, she had to lie about her age. [Kelly had] no idea.”

As expected, Greenberg’s claims have been met with criticism and opposition. Many of the late singer’s die-hard fans have blasted R. Kelly yet again arguing the claims are just more lies. In response to Greenberg’s statements, fans have begun recirculating the infamous clip where R. Kelly himself admits that he met Aaliyah when she was just 12-years-old. That viral video discredits Greenberg’s claim about Aaliyah lying about her age and social media users have wasted no time pointing that out.

However, Greenberg didn’t stop there. He went on to discuss R. Kelly’s other alleged victims featured on Surviving R. Kelly. Greenberg condemned the ladies and refuted all of the sex cult rumors and claims of abuse. He even insisted the ladies are just seeking attention and hoping to enjoy their “15 minutes of fame” at R. Kelly’s expense.

“It’s a bunch of disgruntled people looking for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame,” Greenberg said.

“I believe that all of these women did exactly what they wanted to do. Because now there’s some hashtag, that’s not going to change.”

Greenberg has sparked a media firestorm with his defense of R. Kelly. While some have questioned the claims of some of the victims, many people aren’t convinced all of the ladies are lying or targeting R. Kelly. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently under investigation in Chicago and Atlanta.