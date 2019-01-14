Critics’ Choice Award Winners: Lady Gaga, Alfonso Cuaron, Christian Bale, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ And More

On Sunday, January 13, the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were presented at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Handed out by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), the evening featured bigwigs from both the movie and TV industries taking home trophies. Actor Taye Diggs hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast live on The CW.

Unlike last week’s Golden Globe Awards, there were several winners who were not on hand to accept their awards, including the cast of The Favourite, who won for Best Acting Ensemble; The Americans actor Matthew Rhys, the Best Actor in a Drama Series recipient; and Barry’s Bill Hader, who won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series trophy.

Also, there were many awards that were presented off-screen, so viewers were not able to see the winners give their acceptance speeches.

However, on the plus side, there were two ties, which surprised everyone in the audience. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette both won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, and movie stars Glenn Close and Lady Gaga were both named Best Actress.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Here is the complete list of winners for the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:

FILM AWARDS

Best Picture

Roma

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Best Actress (tie)

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Best Acting Ensemble

The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

Best Editing

Tom Cross, First Man

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Best Hair and Makeup

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Black Panther

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Action Movie

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Best Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Critics' Choice Awards

Best Actress in a Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

A Quiet Place

Best Foreign Language Film

Roma

Best Song

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Score

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Drama Series

The Americans

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Emmerich, The Americans

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Movie Made for Television

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (tie)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Critics' Choice Awards

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series

BoJack Horseman

SPECIAL AWARDS

#SeeHer Award

Claire Foy

Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award

Chuck Lorre