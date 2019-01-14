Critics’ Choice Award Winners: Lady Gaga, Alfonso Cuaron, Christian Bale, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ And More

On Sunday, January 13, the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were presented at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Handed out by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), the evening featured bigwigs from both the movie and TV industries taking home trophies. Actor Taye Diggs hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast live on The CW.
Unlike last week’s Golden Globe Awards, there were several winners who were not on hand to accept their awards, including the cast of The Favourite, who won for Best Acting Ensemble; The Americans actor Matthew Rhys, the Best Actor in a Drama Series recipient; and Barry’s Bill Hader, who won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series trophy.
Also, there were many awards that were presented off-screen, so viewers were not able to see the winners give their acceptance speeches.
However, on the plus side, there were two ties, which surprised everyone in the audience. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette both won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, and movie stars Glenn Close and Lady Gaga were both named Best Actress.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:
FILM AWARDS
Best Picture
Roma
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Actress (tie)
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
Best Editing
Tom Cross, First Man
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Best Hair and Makeup
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Black Panther
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Action Movie
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Actress in a Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
A Quiet Place
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma
Best Song
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Score
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
TELEVISION AWARDS
Best Drama Series
The Americans
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Emmerich, The Americans
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Movie Made for Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (tie)
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman
SPECIAL AWARDS
#SeeHer Award
Claire Foy
Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award
Chuck Lorre