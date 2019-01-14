Critics’ Choice Award Winners: Lady Gaga, Alfonso Cuaron, Christian Bale, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ And More

Four separate photos of Lady Gaga, Darren Criss, Regina King, and Ben Whishaw with their trophies at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison & Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
On Sunday, January 13, the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were presented at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Handed out by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), the evening featured bigwigs from both the movie and TV industries taking home trophies. Actor Taye Diggs hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast live on The CW.

Unlike last week’s Golden Globe Awards, there were several winners who were not on hand to accept their awards, including the cast of The Favourite, who won for Best Acting Ensemble; The Americans actor Matthew Rhys, the Best Actor in a Drama Series recipient; and Barry’s Bill Hader, who won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series trophy.

Also, there were many awards that were presented off-screen, so viewers were not able to see the winners give their acceptance speeches.

However, on the plus side, there were two ties, which surprised everyone in the audience. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette both won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, and movie stars Glenn Close and Lady Gaga were both named Best Actress.

The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" present Chuck Lorre with an award at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.
  Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Here is the complete list of winners for the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:

FILM AWARDS

Best Picture
Roma

Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice

Best Actress (tie)
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite

Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

Best Editing
Tom Cross, First Man

Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Best Hair and Makeup
Vice

Best Visual Effects
Black Panther

Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Action Movie
Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice

Christian Bale accepts the Best Actor Award for "Vice" onstage during the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.
  Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Critics' Choice Awards

Best Actress in a Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
A Quiet Place

Best Foreign Language Film
Roma

Best Song
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Score
Justin Hurwitz, First Man

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Drama Series
The Americans

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Emmerich, The Americans

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Movie Made for Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (tie)
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette, co-winners of the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Award, at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.
  Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Critics' Choice Awards

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman

SPECIAL AWARDS

#SeeHer Award
Claire Foy

Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award
Chuck Lorre