NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin Could Be Traded To Portland Trail Blazers For 1st-Round Pick, Per ‘Sporting News’

Will Jeremy Lin join a contender before the February NBA trade deadline?

As the February NBA trade deadline draws near, several playoff contenders who need to address some of the issues on their roster are expected to be highly active on the market. Sean Deveney of Sporting News revealed that the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the NBA teams who expressed their willingness to give up a future first-round pick to acquire a player that could boost their backcourt and wing. Among the Trail Blazers’ potential trade targets is Jeremy Lin of the Atlanta Hawks.

“Portland, too, would be willing to part with its first-rounder to add depth to a roster that badly needs help in the backcourt and on the wing. The Trail Blazers could be a player for Ross or Simmons, too. But sources tell SN that they have expressed interest in another player expected to be made available for a first-round pick: Atlanta point guard Jeremy Lin.”

Despite receiving limited playing time and mostly coming off the bench, Jeremy Lin has been establishing an impressive performance in the 2018-19 NBA season. In 38 games he played with the Hawks, the 30-year-old Asian-American guard is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Since the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Hawks, Lin has willingly accepted the role as the mentor for Trae Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Whatever Comes Next, Jeremy Lin Is Ready For It https://t.co/bCbPklxUMJ — Nhawj (@hawj44) January 12, 2019

However, as Deveney noted, Jeremy Lin isn’t destined to finish the 2018-19 NBA season with the Hawks as the team has long been planning to convert his expiring contract for a future draft asset before the February NBA trade deadline. At this point in his NBA career, Lin will surely love to play for a playoff contender rather than staying on a rebuilding team like the Hawks.

Jeremy Lin will undeniably be a great addition to the Trail Blazers, giving them a veteran who can immediately address their backcourt issue. With his ability to play the point guard and shooting guard positions, Lin could serve as a backup or backcourt partner for either Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. However, the Trail Blazers aren’t the only team that is interested in adding Lin to their roster.

According to Deveney, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers have also inquired about Jeremy Lin’s availability via trade. Like the Trail Blazers, the Pelicans and the Sixers are willing to send a future first-round pick to the Hawks for the veteran point guard.