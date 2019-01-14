New Victim Confirms Paul Anthony Menchaca Faked Down Syndrome To Receive Baths & Diaper Changes

It was back in September of last year that Paul Anthony Menchaca of Gilbert, Arizona was arrested at his home located near Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road for pretending to have down syndrome and posing as a woman hiring caretakers to bathe and change her adult son’s diapers.

According to ABC 15– an Arizona news outlet – the first victim told police she was hired by a woman called Amy to bathe and change the diapers of her son who had down syndrome over the summer of last year.

A second and third victim – who knew each other as well as the first victim – took over the caretaker duties in July of last year. All three victims confirmed Menchaca would become aroused while they bathed him.

According to the Arizona news outlet, a fourth victim has recently come forward to tell a very similar story confirming she was also hired under the belief that a mother was paying her to bathe and change her special needs adult son.

The fourth victim’s story lined up with the other three victims and also reportedly happened during the same time frame. The latest victim reported her own encounter with the Arizona man after hearing about the other allegations against him.

Paul Anthony Menchaca’s trial from his first arrest is scheduled to start in just a few days on January 15.

While ABC 15 did speak to some of the victims who provided caretaking services for Menchaca, they requested to stay anonymous.

“He needed shower and grooming, he couldn’t use the bathroom himself, he couldn’t really be alone by himself. He acted like a child; his whole demeanor was childlike. He would act in tantrums, talk like a child, act like a child,” one caregiver said. “Why would you do that? Why would you make us change you knowing you didn’t have to. Why didn’t you give us a choice?” One of the victims recalled as she explained her encounter with Menchaca.

According to the first victim, there was a point in time where she became suspicious of Menchaca and made the decision to follow him back to his home after he had been dropped off by a different caregiver.

Paul Anthony Menchaca Arizona man, 30, allegedly told caregivers he had Down Syndrome https://t.co/K0M5cXyLzc via @MailOnline — Pavulous (@pavulous) September 14, 2018

This was when she decided to knock on the door, met his parents, and learned he had been lying about having down syndrome in order to trick female caregivers into bathing him, changing him, and providing other basic caregiving needs for him.

While he did admit to lying about being disabled, he was reported to have a low IQ.

According to a report by the Inquisitr from last year, Menchaca was charged with committing fraudulent schemes and sexual abuse.