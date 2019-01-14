Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Facing Deportation?

An immigration lawyer provides clarity on the situation to ‘Us Weekly.’

After it was confirmed that 90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima were in the process of getting a divorce, many fans were left wondering whether Lima would be allowed to stay in the United States or be forced to return to her home country of Brazil. In an attempt to gain a bit of clarification on the matter, Us Weekly reached out to an immigration lawyer, Edward Schulman of The Schulman Law Group.

Johnson and Lima’s relationship has been a bit rocky since the beginning. During Season 6 of the show, Lima arrived in the United States and was immediately disappointed by the fact that her beau didn’t greet her at the airport with flowers. That disappointment only grew after she realized that Johnson’s car did not have a working air conditioner and her relationship with Johnson’s mother, Debbie, wasn’t progressing in the way everyone hoped. The couple engaged in several public disagreements on social media and Lima has been arrested multiple times on domestic battery charges.

Most recently, the couple got into their biggest public dispute and it was later revealed that Johnson had filed for divorce, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Lima came to the United States on a K-1 visa, which required her to marry Johnson within a 90-day period in order to remain in the country.

So, now that the couple’s relationship has crumbled and Lima has several arrests under her belt, Schulman is explaining whether or not she could be forced to leave the country.

“It depends on what the person’s status is,” he said.

He went on to say that if Johnson decides to no longer sponsor his estranged wife for a green card, her only option would be to say she was abused during their marriage (she has previously posted photos of herself with a bloodied face after a fight with Johnson) and “self-petition herself as an abused spouse.”

Johnson also sustained injuries after the couple’s recent brawl. After Lima was released from jail, an offer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Us Weekly that Johnson had “a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied.”

The couple was allegedly fighting over emails Lima found on Johnson’s phone, which showed that he purchased several pornographic videos. Lima has also accused her estranged husband of cheating on numerous occasions, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Finally, Schulman explained that if the Brazilian woman does end up facing deportation, the process could take anywhere from six months to several years depending on whether or not she is detained.

There are currently no details on Lima’s status in the United States.

The second half of the 90 Day Fiance reunion show will air tonight, Sunday, January 13.