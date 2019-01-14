Harry And Meghan Could Be Without A Permanent Security Team Because Of Move To Frogmore Cottage

Scotland Yard is reportedly having difficulty sourcing a permanent security personnel to guard the royal couple when they move to Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending move to Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire is reportedly posing some new challenges for Scotland Yard. The Mirror reports that they’re having some trouble finding a “permanent security team” to guard the royal couple when they move out of London. The couple currently lives in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

The announcement of the move revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would maintain their offices in London despite the move to a country house. According to the article, that’s what’s causing the trouble for Scotland Yard.

“It’s a huge task assembling a team capable of working closely with members of the Royal Family, and it’s fair to say this is proving a challenge,” a source reportedly told the Mirror.

“Not only because of issues surrounding the move to Windsor and still working in London but the dynamic of their family will be changing soon. Then there is the added structure of the team traveling between Berkshire and London.”

As the Inquisitr previously noted, there are reports that Meghan’s only female bodyguard has recently resigned from her security team. She had been working on the Duchess’ security detail for under a year. The bodyguard reportedly chose to leave because the former actress wants to be “one of the people” and was not cognizant that membership in the British Royal family would not allow her to do that.

Frogmore Cottage was a gift to the royal couple from Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. It’s located on the grounds of Frogmore House where they had their private reception after their wedding last year and where their engagement photoshoot was done. It also isn’t far from Windsor Chapel where the couple was married. So, the area likely has a lot of emotional significance for them.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Frogmore Cottage is currently divided into five apartments as it was previously used as a residence for royal staff. Meghan and Harry are reportedly spending close to $4 million for renovations. Some of the renovations include an eco-friendly boiler which will provide heat to the home. They’re also expected to add a nursery since they’re expecting a baby in the spring. Harper’s Bazaar reports that there will also be a yoga studio and a spa when the builders are done with it.

The British taxpayer will foot the bill for some of the construction, thanks to The Sovereign Grant which is used to pay for the Queen’s expenses and for the upkeep of royal properties. Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for the fittings and fixtures.