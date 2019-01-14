Kylie Jenner’s Most-Liked Instagram Record Was Just Beaten By An Egg

The reality star entrepreneur just got scrambled by an egg on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner may want to think about posting an epic photo for her daughter Stormi’s first birthday next month. The Lip Kit queen’s Instagram record was just beaten, and the unlikely culprit is an egg, according to CNet.

A mysterious Instagram account named world_record_egg kicked off the New Year by setting out to steal Kylie and Stormi’s thunder with a photo originally posted on January 5. The photo of an egg on a white background has received more than 18.2 million “likes” in its successful attempt to take the record from Kylie Jenner, whose first photo of Stormi Webster, her newborn daughter with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, earned more than 18.1 million likes after it was posted on February 6, 2018.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the caption on the egg photo reads.

“Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

CNet notes that even before beating Kylie’s record, the egg photo quickly surpassed Justin Bieber’s engagement announcement from July, making it the second most-liked post in Instagram history. Egg Gang, as the account is dubbed, also already scored has more than 1.3 million followers.

You can see Kylie Jenner’s famous Instagram post and the world_record_egg photo below.

Not only did Egg Gang set out to dethrone Kylie Jenner, but fans of the new account spammed the Keeping up With the Kardashians star’s Stormi photo. Jenner’s first photo for Stormi is being trolled with comments like “egg,” and “Egg Gang.”

“Omg the egg is gonna win,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Enjoy these final moments of your record.”

In addition, the challenge has spawned several spinoff accounts including a “World Record Lettuce” and a “World Record Chicken” according to BuzzFeed.

Of course, Kylie Jenner was raised on social media, so even though her Instagram record got scrambled by an egg, she’ll likely be back with another record-setting post. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Jenner admitted that she doesn’t always show her true self on social media.

“I usually don’t show my true personality to the world, because when you open yourself up so much, there’s more room for people to say things about you.”

In a chat with her sister Kendall Jenner for Allure, Kylie also shared her methodology for Snapchat, a platform she later dissed.

“I put a lot of thought into it, and I always like to give people what they want to see,” Kylie Jenner said in 2016. “It’s not that I necessarily [want] to post all of my cars today. It’s that I know people want to see that and live their life through ours,” she added.