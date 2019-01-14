‘Death In Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Features A ‘Downton Abbey’ Fan Favorite

Rob James-Collier guest stars as a possible murder suspect.

Nothing can make someone miss summer like a glimpse of the fictional Caribbean town of St. Marie, except for the dead bodies that are often found on the hit series, Death In Paradise. With the Season 8 debut in the U.K. this week and upcoming in the United States, fans will see a familiar face on the island from the fan favorite costume drama, Downton Abbey.

Express says that actor Rob James-Collier, who played the misunderstood and sometimes evil Thomas the footman on Downton Abbey, turns up on the island as Oliver Carr, who is a suspect in a stabbing. James-Collier as Carr is seen getting off of a ferry and boarding a bus to Honore when another passenger is attacked, but who is the killer?

Fans of James-Collier were excited to see their favorite naughty butler in shorts and a T-shirt rather than full livery, but of course, they are concerned that once again, he might be playing a bad guy on the crossover British, French, and Caribbean murder mystery series.

Rob James-Collier is originally from Manchester, England, and started off in academia with degrees in business and marketing before making the move to acting on the British soap, Coronation Street.

In addition to Rob James-Collier in a guest starring role, fans of Death In Paradise will get a few more surprises with the eighth season, according to the Inquisitr. First, actor Danny John-Jules, who has played Officer Dwayne Myers since the first episode of the murder mystery series, has left the show, much to the disappointment of fans.

Executive producer Tim Keys explains that everyone is sad to see John-Jules go, but the actor thought it was time.

“We’re very sad to have said goodbye to Danny, who’s brilliant performance as Dwayne has helped make the show such a success. We wish Danny all the very best and look forward to working with him again.”

Replacing Dwayne Myers as the junior officer on St. Marie will be the niece of the Honore police chief, Officer Ruby Patterson, who will be played by actor Shyko Amos. Amos is thrilled to come onboard.

“There is nothing quite like Death in Paradise on TV and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet that I’ve joined such a massively popular show. It’s given me a butterfly or two but I’m very excited! Officer Ruby Patterson is a bundle of joy! I am very excited for Death in Paradise viewers to experience her as the new member of the already amazing law enforcement team of Saint Marie,” she said.