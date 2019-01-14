Jill Zarin Remembers Late Husband Bobby On The Anniversary Of His Death

It has been exactly one year since The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin lost her dear husband of 18 years, Bobby Zarin, to cancer. She honored the one-year anniversary of his death on Instagram with a very touching tribute.

Bobby was 71-years-old when he passed away on January 13, 2018, and, based on the nine-part slideshow his wife shared a year later, he led a very full life.

The first part of Jill’s social media salute featured a video montage of happy photographs from throughout the years set to The Beatles’ song “In My Life.” It featured multiple pictures of their family, vacation snapshots, solo photos, and images with her RHONYC co-stars.

The next six images the 55-year-old shared with her 541,000 followers were collages featuring various photos of Bobby that she cherishes.

The eighth image is a shot of a white T-shirt that says “I [heart] Bobby” on it and features a drawing of the man in his infamous dark glasses.

The last part of the slideshow is a video of Bobby sitting on a beautiful beach in the Hamptons. The waves crash behind the tanned man, who has a newspaper in his hands. He’s talking to Jill’s camera, but what he’s saying is barely audible.

In her caption, Jill explained that some of the posted photos and videos she had never shared publicly before. She wrote that “it is hard to imagine a life without” Bobby, but she said that he wanted her “to move on… find love again.”

“We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. [Ally Shapiro] and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts. I love you Bobby.”

The Real Housewife’s daughter from her first marriage, 26-year-old Ally Shapiro, also paid tribute to Bobby on the anniversary of his death on Instagram. She shared an eight-part slideshow, including photographs of herself with her stepfather, solo snapshots of Bobby, and a video of her mom singing Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” to her husband.

“1 year without you has felt so long yet so short,” she wrote.

“But I know you’re with [our late dog] ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching Law and Order or the Honeymooners. You would have loved Mrs Maisel, but I’m sure they get Amazon prime up there.”

Jill was a cast member on the Real Housewives of New York City for the first four seasons and has been a friend/guest for the last two seasons.