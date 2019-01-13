Donald Trump Ready To ‘Make A Deal’ To End Government Shutdown As Americans Increasingly Blaming Him For It

Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump is showing willingness to bring at least a temporary end to the shutdown.

Donald Trump is apparently ready to cut a deal to end the government shutdown, with Americans increasingly blaming him for the ongoing shutdown and pressure coming from members of both parties.

On Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham announced that he had spoken to Trump for 30 minutes and that the president indicated he was ready to “cut a deal” that would end the shutdown that started when he rejected a bipartisan funding measure and demanded funding for a border wall. As the Daily Mail noted, the move comes as public sentiment is turning solidly against Trump for the shutdown, with a series of polls showing that Americans believe Trump is directly responsible.

While Trump has continually blamed Democrats for the shutdown, Americans are apparently not on his side. One poll from the Washington Post/ABC News found that 53 percent of respondents blamed Trump and Republicans, another from CBS News/YouGov poll found that 47 percent blamed Trump, and a CNN poll found that 55 percent blamed the president for the shutdown.

Donald Trump may hold much of the responsibility for taking the blame. In a televised meeting with Democratic leaders before the shutdown began, Trump said he would shut down the government and that he alone would take responsibility for it, though he later shifted after the shutdown had begun and tried to blame Democrats.

Trump was also blamed immediately after the shutdown began, as he had given signals to members of congress that he would sign a temporary funding measure before abruptly changing course, vetoing the measure after it had passed with bipartisan support.

Democrats had shown little willingness to give in to Trump’s demand for funding for a border wall.

In his statements on Sunday, Graham said Trump may be willing to open the government for a short time so the two sides can continue to negotiate on the border wall funding.

“I would urge them to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks before he pulls the plug, see if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off, see if he can do it by himself through the emergency powers. That’s my recommendation,” Graham told reporters, via the Daily Mail.

Members of congress had adjourned for the weekend, but are set to return to Washington on Monday. It was not clear if Donald Trump had any plans to meet with members of congress, or if he would be willing to support another temporary funding measure.