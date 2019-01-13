‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 14: Billy Vows Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 14 through January 18 promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with plenty of passion, revenge, and guns.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) tests Arturo (Jason Canela), according to She Knows Soaps. Mia realizes that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) isn’t present the way she wants him to be, and she selfishly wants both Arturo and Rey. However, Arturo escapes Mia ahead of an almost kiss and declares his love for Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) share a close moment with each other as their reunion seems imminent. Then, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) happens by their romantic dinner, and she lets Victoria know that a few short weeks ago, Billy made a play to get back together with her, according to Inquisitr. Victoria does not appreciate hearing she’s essentially Billy’s second choice. The news brings all of Victoria’s concerns about her reunion with Billy to the forefront of her mind.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) visits Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison, but later there’s electricity between Victoria and Cane. They end up kissing on the sofa and Billy catches them in the heavy make out session. Not surprisingly, Billy wants revenge now that he’s seen Cane and Victoria fooling around. However, he should be careful because his last revenge plan ended with him sleeping with Summer (Hunter King), which was not his finest moment.

Devon (Bryton) takes a risk when he sees Ana (Loren Lott) in a new light. These past months have brought a tumultuous relationship for the siblings, but it seems that Devon might start to soften toward his sister a bit. Neil (Kriston St. John) has reason to be concerned about Ana, and later, Devon takes a hard line.

As for Jack (Peter Bergman) and his growing relationship with Kerry (Alice Hunter), she sends him some mixed signals. Jack already told Kerry that he’s not interested in playing games, so this could be a significant roadblock to their growing feelings for each other. Kerry is keeping a big secret, and it has something to do with a syringe full of some type of medication.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) lets down Sharon (Sharon Case). Rey has been so busy trying to convince his wife, Mia, that nothing happened with Sharon and that he will end up hurting Sharon too. Neither woman will end the week happy with the GCPD detective.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) changes his mind. He’s still reeling from Phyllis’s revelation at J.T.’s memorial and subsequently his mom’s admission that she killed J.T. He initially vowed to take care of his mom and sister, while also helping Victor (Eric Braeden) beat the charges, but something changes for him. After that, Victor makes peace.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is in danger. She’s not about to take things lying down, so she grabs her gun and points it at whoever is making the noises.