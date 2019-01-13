Pete Davidson Talked Ariana Grande & ‘Smiled Sheepishly’ About Kate Beckinsale At Stand-Up Show

Davidson and Beckinsale were seen flirting recently.

Pete Davidson loves to incorporate his real-life drama into his comedy act, People is reporting. On Saturday, January 12, the 25-year-old comedian performed with friends at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York and addressed some rumors about his relationship with Grande — particularly, what she said about his penis.

Grande has a song on her hit album, Sweetener, entitled simply “Pete,” and while the two were still engaged a fan asked Grande “how long Pete was” on Twitter. Grande responded to the tweet with “10 inches,” and even referenced his size after their break-up too. In the music video for her song “Thank U, Next” Grande flips through a book that lists all of her ex-boyfriends. On Davidson’s page, Grande wrote the word “HUUUUUUGE!” She also had a scene with comedy queen Jennifer Coolidge in the video, and Grande mentions to her that her ex was “really big.” Now, Davidson is putting these rumors to rest and implied that the pop singer’s tiny frame may have skewed her perception.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s**t for my penis,” the comedian told the crowd. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Grande and Davidson began dating in June, 2018, and became engaged the same month. The two parted ways in October, and Davidson appeared to be in a dark place for a time, even posting a note to his Instagram that implied he would soon commit suicide. It appears that Davidson is moving on now, and was spotted flirting with 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after-party. The two reportedly spoke for a long time before being joined by friends Machine Gun Kelly, Isla Fisher, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Sources say that even when their friends joined and they became a group, Davidson and Beckinsale still appeared to be focused on each other.

Ariana Grande/Kate Beckinsale Jamie McCarthy/Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

While neither have confirmed or denied the rumors, they both have acknowledged them. According to Us Weekly, an audience member yelled “Kate Beckinsale!” during his stand-up routine. A source says that Davidson “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘yes,'” in response before moving on. As for Beckinsale, she posted an old photo of her mother on Instagram. The comment section was flooded with mentions of Davidson, with one user writing “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

“No that’s my mother,” the British actor commented in response. “Easy mistake.”

Everyone has their eyes peeled to see if Davidson and Beckinsale will be spotted interacting again.