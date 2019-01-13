Prince Harry Is Reportedly Doing Yoga Now Thanks To Meghan Markle

It’s safe to say that Prince Harry life has changed enormously since that fateful night when he went on a blind date with Meghan Markle. He’s now married and about to become a father for the first time. But The Express reports that these aren’t the ways that the former actress has positively influenced his life. According to their source, royal biographer, Andrew Morton, Meghan has expanded her husband’s culinary tastes.

She’s a known foodie and Morton says that she’s drastically changed the types of food that he eats.

“Just as Meghan encouraged a helping of culinary adventure, so she dramatically changed the contents of Prince Harry’s fridge,” the author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess said in an interview with The Express.

Another source told the newspaper that he’s also started doing yoga, thanks to his wife’s influence. Meghan has long upheld yoga as a key part of her life and her mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga teacher.

“All she did was show him there’s another way to live and he’s become a huge fan,” the insider said. “He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier.”

As The Express notes, Harry developed a reputation for being a heavy drinker over the years, and it previously landed him in the tabloids for all the wrong reasons. But there have been reports that he’s given up alcohol in solidarity with the pregnant Duchess of Sussex.

“Considering he’s been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it’s quite an achievement,” another source said. “Now his new regime doesn’t make him the most entertaining party guest in the world, but he’s definitely more chilled and relaxed.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building a 'floating' family yoga studio at their new Windsor home https://t.co/bcVfaQDzrg pic.twitter.com/GJvgfyEncJ — The Sun (@TheSun) January 13, 2019

Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy in October of last year at the start of their first royal tour which took them to Australia, Figi, Tonga and New Zealand. “Baby Sussex” is expected to make his/her arrival in spring of this year and as the Inquisitr previously reported, the royal couple will be spending close to $4 million to ensure that their new home, Frogmore Cottage, is ready in time. The cottage was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth and was originally built in the 17th century.

Meghan and Harry’s next “date night” is expected to take place at Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, January 16, the Inquisitr reported. The Duke and Duchess will attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s new show entitled TOTEM and the proceeds will go to Prince Harry’s HIV/Aids charity, Sentebale.