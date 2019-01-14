Asymmetric Jeans Has Social Media Howling At Possible Fashion Trend

Maybe, just maybe, these asymmetric jeans will work for folks who just can't make a decision and even that's a stretch.

First of all, what is this new fashion called asymmetric jeans, and why is social media buzzing about this uneven look today? In layman’s terms, asymmetric jeans combine fitted-leg jeans and flared-leg jeans into one pair of pants from designer Ksenia Schnaider.

So far, it looks like these asymmetric jeans offer a topic for social media jokes, more so than making a fashion statement. Fox News suggests these new jeans give new meaning to the term “fit and flare.”

Some suggest these jeans look like a mistake off the assembly line. With the asymmetric jeans gaining steam online, people have suggested they’re “freaky.” Others think it makes the person wearing this new fashion creation look a bit “lopsided.”

So was this a mistake or did Schnaider actually mean to do this? According to Fox News, she claims she’s wanted to create this look for the past couple of seasons. The designer also reports that some people are “interested in the style.”

Schnaider goes on to say that while some people have said they love the look, others have asked her if they are some kind of a joke. It sounds like she was aware that these jeans would conjure up some sarcastic quips online. She tucked the idea away after she was told “nobody needs jeans like this,” along with the critique that the idea was just “too crazy.”

Now that this fashion designer has put them out there, a conversation has started over her asymmetric jeans. With that said, Schnaider does say that she expects the jeans to turn heads if someone happens to walk by wearing a pair.

The online world is buzzing about the asymmetric jeans, and judging by what’s being said, they’ve turned a lot of virtual heads already. Another question that’s popped up: is there really a need for these type of jeans?

“My ancestors fled France due to religious persecution but at least they didn’t have to see asymmetric jeans,” one Twitter user said. Armchair critics posted a few old stand-by, “WTF” comments as well as hashtags online.

Someone else suggested on Twitter that “fashion is freaky enough” today without adding these pants. It looks like asymmetric jeans just joined the ranks of some of the freakiest fashion items of the year, starting with the denim thong.

A company named Carmer created the “Extreme Cut Jeans” last year and these also made a comical splash online. They were deemed the jeans that cover very little, despite the hefty price tag of $168. Asymmetric jeans offer so much more denim fabric than the extreme cut jeans, but their cost wasn’t mentioned in the reports.

The ‘Extreme Cut Out Jeans’, created by American brand, Carmar Denim. $168 only. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/Gk1gWDFz8e — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) May 5, 2018

The Twitter user who claimed fashion was freaky enough already wasn’t kidding. Just take a look at what people have worn in the past all because it was a fashion trend. For a time in the 1980s, women looked like linebackers, as they wore shoulder pads in their outfits. Back then it seemed the bigger shoulders you sported, the better.

More recently, the world saw Lady Gaga don a dress made of raw meat. The iconic singer even wore high heel shoes at one time that were so high off the ground she couldn’t wear them while she was alone.

Lady Gaga needed a spotter on each side of her in case she started to tumble. Fashion is in the eye of the beholder. Who knows, the asymmetric jeans might just catch on? Or not.