Yazmin Oukhellou Shows Some Skin In Leopard Print Swimsuit

TOWIE actress Yazmin Oukhellou left her 456,000 Instagram followers wiping a little drool from their chins as she showed some skin and flaunted her wild side in a steamy snapshot of herself rocking a leopard print one-piece swimsuit with side cutouts.

The British television personality has been building her following on social media around her super glamorous photographs, and this one is sure getting attention from her followers.

The photo features Yazmin showing off her exotic side in a sexy animal print swimsuit. The suit is a traditional two-strap suit with a super low neckline that effortlessly showcases a generous amount of the actress’ busty torso.

The flattering one piece also has a wrap effect on the front that fades into large side panel cutouts that show off the actress’ perfect hourglass figure and toned midriff.

Overall, the sexy swimsuit was one of her more modest photos in the brunette bombshell’s recent array of sultry snapshots. While it does show off plenty of skin, it easily covered all of her intimate areas in a tasteful manner. The actress also wore a matching cover up which she wore bunched around one arm.

Yazmin opted for a tousled wet look for her dark auburn tresses, as if she had just gone for a swim. She also sported an all over tropical golden glow, which was a result of her recent spray tan. She kept her makeup natural and beach-worthy to match her bronzed look while adding long fake lashes and a glossy lip color. She finished off the look with a pair of chunky earrings and a vixen red manicure.

The photo was accompanied by the message, “Love a golden glow using my favourite go to spray tan.”

In just 48 hours, her Instagram followers showered the sexy photo with over 15,000 likes and over 50 comments.

“Absolutely breathtaking, a real goddess,” one individual penned in the comments.

Many of her other followers taking the time to leave comments stuck to single word complements or posted fire and heart emoticons instead.

As those who have been following Yazmin on Instagram know, the TOWIE star is currently engaged in a month-long bikini body challenge as she works to perfect her beach body. Over the course of the challenge, the TV personality hasn’t been shy about sharing an array of bikini-clad photos as a testament to her progress.

This particular photo offers a more natural feel, emphasizing the star’s natural beauty rather than highlighting her less-than-natural assets. Her followers seemed to recognize this based on the comments they were leaving.

While Oukhellou is no stranger to trolls leaving negative comments on her photos, there weren’t too many people who had anything bad to say about this leopard print snapshot.