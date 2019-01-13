New Report Reveals Foldable Samsung Galaxy F’s Rumored Specifications

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Samsung might be unveiling its foldable phone, the unofficially named Galaxy F, together with the new Galaxy S10 flagship line at a press event next month. Prior to this, details on the upcoming device apart from its possible screen size were mostly scant, but a new report has detailed most of the Galaxy F’s basic specifications and hinted at the phone’s expected release window.

Citing a German-language report from AllAboutSamsung, MS Power User wrote on Sunday that the Galaxy F will likely be offered in versions with 512GB and 1TB storage, with both options coming with 12GB RAM. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm‘s new Snapdragon 855 processor, which the company describes as a chipset that could “[provide] some of the most advanced, imaginative technologies” and facilitate “next-generation” AI features on mobile devices.

As the Samsung Galaxy F will be a foldable phone, MS Power User noted that the device will feature two displays — a 4.58-inch, 840 x 1960 screen, and a 7.3-inch, 1536 x 2132 Infinity Flex screen. This was hinted at by Samsung when it introduced Infinity Flex in November, a new form of technology that allows a larger, tablet-sized display into a smaller, smartphone-sized one, as explained by the Verge. Likewise, the publication also mentioned the same display specifications in this earlier report, adding that the foldable display setup looks “stocky,” but is durable enough to withstand “hundreds and thousands” of folds.

Aside from the above specifications, the Galaxy F is rumored to come with two 2,200 mAh batteries (adding up to 4,400 mAh) and a triple rear camera setup. MS Power User made no mention of the Galaxy F’s front camera specifications but noted that the device will likely be offered in black and silver color options and might hit stores sometime in the second quarter of the year, or between April and June.

At the moment, none of the Samsung Galaxy F specifications reported by AllAboutSamsung and MS Power User have been confirmed by the South Korean company, and as the latter publication cautioned, some of the rumored specs are merely “provisional.” Still, the phone is expected to arrive next month as a “high-end powerhouse” that has a good chance of justifying its rumored price tag, which could range from $1,500 to $2,500, MS Power User added.

Though Samsung did not mention any specific devices, a news release from the company confirmed on Sunday that it will be holding an “Unpacked” media event on February 20. A separate report from MS Power User speculated that Samsung’s use of the tagline “The Future Unfolds” could be a sign the Galaxy F will be among the devices unveiled at that event.